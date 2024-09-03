Winterhawk Forms Strategic Partnership With Reggenome

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Winterhawk , an award-winning consultancy practice specialising in Business Risk & Assurance (Operational, Financial, Compliance, Reputation, Regulatory & Security) for customers running SAP solutions, is delighted to announce its new partnership with leading regulatory data provider, RegGenome.This collaboration brings together Winterhawk's Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) expertise with RegGenome's advanced capabilities in producing high-quality machine-readable regulatory data. The initial phase of the partnership immediately enables Winterhawk to expand its existing SAP Regulatory packages for solutions SAP Risk & Assurance Management (RAM), SAP Process Control (PC), and Sustainability Control Tower (SCT), by leveraging AI and ML. This empowers organisations with a comprehensive, single, reliable source of regulatory information across multiple industry verticals, including financial and sustainability regulations.This strategic global partnership will deliver exceptional value to clients, offering benefits to both existing SAP customers and new clients across multiple sectors. By leveraging Winterhawk's deep SAP knowledge (SAP ERP, S/4HANA, SAP BTP) and RegGenome's expertise in transforming complex, unstructured regulations into actionable, structured data, the partnership will enable the development of a range of independent solutions. These solutions will help customers navigate the ever-changing regulatory landscape in the longer term.Steve Hewison, MD at Winterhawk, said:“Organisations face challenges in appropriately and effectively managing Risk. If you get it wrong, it's a world of lost productivity, high costs, audit and regulatory failures, leading to brand and reputational damage. We are delighted to form a global partnership with RegGenome/University of Cambridge's Regulatory Genome Project and believe it will bring tremendous value to our customers”.Mark Johnston, COO of RegGenome, added:“As a technology-based data provider we are always looking for visionary partners to leverage the power of our data to build solutions that enable regulated firms to understand and manage their regulatory requirements. In Winterhawk we have found such a partner”.Media Contact:Mary MacauleyCommunications ManagerRegGenome...About RegGenomeRegGenome is a leader in the field of computational regulation, changing how the world produces and consumes regulatory information. As a regulatory data provider, we process the world's regulation using AI to transform what is human-readable into machine-readable and machine consumable data. Our data structures are developed by experts at the University of Cambridge and used by regulators through the Regulatory Genome Project.

