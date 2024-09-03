(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals® is proud to announce that it has achieved SOC 2 certification. This significant milestone demonstrates the company's unwavering commitment to maintaining a secure environment for its innovative Yield Marketplace® platform.

Monetary Metals Achieves SOC 2 Certification

SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) certification is governed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). Its rigorous framework assesses how well a company manages and protects customer data based on five Trust Service Criteria: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.



This certification underscores Monetary Metals' dedication to safeguarding client information.



Jeffrey Crane, Director of Operations at Monetary Metals, talked about the significance:

"Our clients trust us with their most valuable assets, and the SOC 2 framework reflects our relentless commitment to earning that trust. SOC 2 is not just a compliance checkbox-it evidences the exacting standards we hold ourselves to in ensuring the security and reliability of our platform."

Certification requires an extensive (and ongoing) independent audit of Monetary Metals' internal controls, systems, and processes. This external validation affirms that the company's operations meet or exceed industry standards, particularly in an era where data security is paramount.

Heini Beretta, Chief Investment Officer of Switzerland-based Asset Manager, Gefion Capital AG, highlighted the importance of this achievement:

"Knowing that Monetary Metals is SOC 2 certified gives us an extra layer of confidence when it comes to deploying capital in Monetary Metals' investments. This certification demonstrates their commitment to robust processes and controls, strengthening our trust in their platform."

Monetary Metals continues to lead the way in offering secure and innovative financial products denominated in gold and silver. SOC 2 certification is the latest in a series of steps the company has taken to ensure its platform not only meets but exceeds the expectations of its growing client base.

