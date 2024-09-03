The Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) segment is on a significant growth trajectory, projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. Similarly, the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) segment is expected to experience a robust growth at an 18.6% CAGR over the next seven years.

Regional Analysis:

The U.S. market, valued at $965.9 million in 2023, is anticipated to grow substantially, with China forecasted to achieve a remarkable 15.2% CAGR, reaching $1.5 billion by 2030. Other key regions such as Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific are also expected to witness significant growth.

Report Features:

The report provides comprehensive market data, including independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. It offers in-depth regional analysis with detailed insights into major markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, it profiles major companies like Atlas Elektronik GmbH, Bluefin Robotics, and Fugro N.V.

