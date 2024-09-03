Libraesva Named An Email Security Leader In Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Frost Radartm Email Security Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Libraesva, the email security specialist company, has been named as one of the leading vendors in Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Frost RadarTM Email Security Report.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Libraesva Named an Email Security Leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Frost RadarTMEmail Security Report

The Frost Radar focuses on email security within the cybersecurity vertical, with Libraesva being one of 21 companies out of over 40 participants that were selected for further analysis. The selected companies are benchmarked across ten growth and innovation criteria to determine their position on the Frost Radar.

According to Frost & Sullivan, Libraesva stands out as a leading email security vendor due to the company's innovation and growth evidenced in its:

. Adaptive Trust Engine which uses AI and ML to understand the usual communication patterns of both organizations and individuals, offering continuous assessment, as well as proactively holding anomalous traffic.

. Automatic Threat Remediation which allows compromised messages to be remedied post-delivery. Upon detection, the compromised message is automatically recalled and securely relocated to the recycle bin on remote servers.

. QuickSand technology which offers protection against malicious attachments; this works to block unknown, zero-day threats, and disarm harmful active code in documents and PDFs.

. Active URL analysis which offers multi-layered click-time analysis to detect obfuscation, encryption and other evasion techniques.

. Mail Intercept functionality which identifies when an internal account is compromised by detecting anomalies in real-time and blocking outbound emails to the usual recipients.

. Social graph tool which enables its analysts to look at the relationship between internal or external users and organizations. Analyzing historical communications and strength of relationships by response to communications is used to uncover spam activity.

. Simplified setting up and monitoring of DMARC

. Annual subscription renewal rate of 96.3% and focus on customer education, indicative of its dedicated customer service measures.

. Expansion beyond EMEA into US and APAC which is driving strong revenue growth.

. Tailored future roadmap with heavy investment into research and development which ensures it maintains and surpasses key mega trends within the email security industry.

Paolo Frizzi, Founder and CEO of Libraesva, comments,“We're honoured to be included in the 2024 Frost RadarTMEmail Security Report. This accolade recognizes our continued drive for innovation and advancements in our technology to protect businesses globally from the highly complex and constantly evolving threat landscape.”

Sarah Pavlak, Industry Principal of Security at Frost & Sullivan added,“Libraesva is committed to being a partner to its customers in combatting cybersecurity risks. The company's mission includes educating organizations about email-borne threats and delivering effective solutions to stop attacks. Libraesva provides a variety of tools and resources to empower its customers for protection against attacks.”

For more information about the Frost & Sullivan 2024 Frost RadarTMEmail Security Report, visit the Libraesva website.

About Libraesva

Libraesva is an award-winning email security specialist that empowers enterprises to eliminate email-borne threats, preserve email data and provide an environment for their people to communicate safely. The company's mission is to educate and protect global organizations and their employees against increasingly deceptive and difficult to identify attacks. Libraesva simplifies email security with an integrated suite of security, continuity and compliance solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Italy, with offices in London and Seattle, Libraesva is trusted by leading brands around the world.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Pipeline Company, has spent more than 60 years partnering with clients to develop transformational growth strategies by focusing on innovation and growth opportunities driven by disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, emerging markets, and new business models.

