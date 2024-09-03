Protectors Of The Wild Features Wolf On The Cover Of Variety Magazine At The Venice Film Festival

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VENICE, Italy, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peace 4 Animals

is thrilled to unveil the groundbreaking cover of

Variety Magazine,

featuring a wolf from the upcoming documentary

Protectors of the Wild,

at this year's prestigious Venice Festival. This momentous initiative aims to raise critical awareness about this majestic yet often misunderstood keystone species and their struggle for survival in an increasingly uncertain world.

"Protectors of the Wild" on the cover of Variety Magazine at the Venice Film Festival

Protectors of the Wild

Wolves play an indispensable role in maintaining the health and balance of our ecosystems. However, they currently face severe threats, including habitat destruction from cattle grazing on public lands and escalating conflicts with humans. Additionally, hunters often lure them out of the safety of national parks, leading to their untimely demise. With this historic cover, Peace 4 Animals seeks to reshape the narrative around these awe-inspiring creatures and foster meaningful discussions about their vital role in our natural world.

"By featuring a wolf on the cover of Variety, we are bringing attention to a species that deserves our utmost respect and understanding, instead of being unjustly vilified," said Katie Cleary, President of Peace 4 Animals. "Our latest documentary,

Protectors of the Wild,

underscores our collective responsibility to safeguard wolves in North America and across the globe. It's a call to action for coexistence between humans and our precious wildlife."

Protectors of the Wild

is directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker Katie Cleary. Her debut documentary,

Give Me Shelter ,

which sheds light on critical animal welfare issues globally, premiered on Netflix in 2015. Her most recent film,

Why On Earth,

featuring Clint Eastwood, exposes the illegal wildlife trade, the importance of protecting endangered species, and its link to the plant-based movement. This film premiered across streaming platforms worldwide in 2022.

Protectors of the Wild

showcases the distinguished cinematography of Olly Pemberton and Karla Escobar, and is skillfully edited by Emmy Award-winner Brandon Thieme.

Peace 4 Animals is midway through the completion of this vital documentary, and we need your support to bring it to fruition. Your generous donations will enable us to share this essential story with the world, promoting advocacy for wolf conservation and highlighting their critical role in maintaining ecological balance for the future of our planet.

