Princess Diana Museum Opens To The Public With Free Week Passes

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in history, the world can virtually step into the life of Princess Diana through an unparalleled 3D tour featuring over 2,700 of her most cherished belongings. This innovative digital museum, created by The Princess & The Platypus Foundation, offers an intimate glimpse into Diana's love for people, philanthropy, and family-allowing visitors to experience the beauty, love, and light she brought to the world from the comfort of their own homes.

It's All About The Hair - My Decade with Diana HRH Princess of Wales

A Global Treasure in One Place

Thanks to the relentless efforts of The Princess & The Platypus Foundation, these unique pieces-once scattered across the globe-are now gathered in one location for the first time. The non-profit organization, dedicated to preserving Diana's legacy, is launching this extraordinary 3D museum with a special Free Week Pass to commemorate the 27th anniversary of her passing.

Museum and Book Launch Details with Free Access



Date: August 31st - September 7th, 2024

Access: The 3D virtual museum is accessible to everyone with this pass . Visitors can explore the extensive collection of Diana's possessions, guided by Renae Plant and Livinio Stuyck, Co-Founders of the museum. Visit princessdianamuseum .

Exclusive Media Opportunities: Live or Recorded Segments



In-Studio Features: Showcasing unique pieces from The Princess Diana Collection with Renae Plant, Founder and Museum Curator and Mr. Richard Dalton, Hairdresser, including personal items and the heartwarming stories behind them.

Interviews Available: Engage with Richard Dalton, Princess Diana's personal hairdresser in studio or from his home in Southern California, as he shares cherished, unheard stories and reveals exclusive insights from his decade-long service to the Princess.

Richard Dalton: Unveiling the Truth and Book Launch

Co-authors Renae Plant and Richard Dalton will also discuss their new book, "It's All About The Hair: My Decade with HRH Diana, Princess of Wales. A story from Richard Dalton, Diana's trusted hairdresser for over a decade, and written by Renae Plant, this memoir takes you behind the scenes of the most iconic moments in Diana's life. This book provides a unique perspective on Diana's journey-one that only a close confidant could share. Mr. Dalton will address three of the most falsely believed stories about Princess Diana, offering a rare, authentic perspective that has remained untold until now. QR codes inside the book link directly to items Diana is wearing, housed in the Princess Diana Museum, curated for the past eight years. 91 QR codes link 'Item to Story' with over 217 never before seen photos.

Richard Dalton and Renae Plant: Book Sign Opportunity – Kunst Museum, The Hague, Netherlands – September 20-21, 2024 – Renae and Richard will be on site at Kunst Museum signing books.

Quotes and Insights

"It's taken me decades to speak openly about Diana, my dear friend. Each year, more misinformation spreads from various sources. I was there; I know the truth. I'm grateful for Renae Plant's inspiration to celebrate Diana's legacy and raise funds for causes she cared about. Now is my time to speak and contribute and I know Diana would be so proud of this work and museum," said Richard Dalton.

About The Princess & The Platypus Foundation

Founded in 2018, The Princess & The Platypus Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to preserving Princess Diana's legacy for future generations. Through the Princess Diana Virtual Museum, educational publications, and traveling exhibits, the foundation curates a unique private collection of Diana's personal belongings, many of which have never been seen before. The foundation also supports children's charities and other organizations important to her, in her name.

