Worldview And Vivid Health Unite To Revolutionize Post-Acute Care Communication

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldView , a trailblazer in healthcare workflow automation, and Vivid , a cutting-edge AI-powered health management platform, today announced a transformative partnership set to revolutionize communication and patient engagement in home health and hospice care.

This pioneering integration seamlessly streamlines communication between healthcare providers, patients, and caregivers. By harnessing Vivid Health's Provider Led AITM technology, the collaboration automates crucial aspects of care management, allowing healthcare professionals to devote more time to patient care and less to administrative burdens.

James Lezzer, VP of Strategic Partnerships at WorldView, said, "Our collaboration with Vivid Health is a monumental step forward in our quest to create an interoperable platform that enhances outcomes for both providers and patients. Integrating Vivid Health's advanced AI technology will expedite the initiation of patient care, saving significant time for agencies and their nurses while fostering better patient engagement."

Revolutionary features of the integration include:



Automated Documentation : Vivid Health's AI initiates 94 percent of OASIS sections before a clinician begins, drastically cutting down on-site documentation time.



Expedited Care Plan Development : Automated care plan creation reduces the process to under three minutes, enabling providers to focus on patient care.



Enhanced Patient Engagement : Automated follow-up interactions with patients and caregivers ensures continuous engagement without sacrificing personal connection.

Boosted Clinical Efficiency : Expedited care plans (created in 60 seconds or less) and automated subsequent engagements free up valuable time for clinical staff.

Susan Leonelli, MD, Chief Clinical Officer of Vivid Health, added, "Partnering with WorldView aligns with our mission to support value-based care at home. Our integrated solution jumpstarts the administrative process and quickly surfaces what's going on with the patient so the nurse can make care decisions."

Discover how this groundbreaking integration can benefit post-acute care communities by visiting worldviewltd/vividhealth .

About WorldView

WorldView excels in healthcare workflow automation and interoperability, transforming paperwork into profits for agencies. By dramatically reducing document processing times, WorldView enhances financial performance and operational efficiency. With a commitment to strong partnerships and personalized service, WorldView provides tailored solutions that empower organizations in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

About Vivid Health

Vivid Health is dedicated to elevating care through its Provider Led AITM technology, revolutionizing longitudinal care management for post-acute and home care providers. Vivid Health's solutions enhance documentation efficiency, support pre-home visit care plan completion, automate patient follow-ups, and integrate caregivers into the care team. The platform is ideal for OASIS, Form 485, SNF PPS Assessment, Hospice, and more.

