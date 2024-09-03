Alpha Sigma Capital Research Releases New Report On Ceti AI (CETI)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ceti AI brings the vision of decentralized AI to reality, offering a unique business model that leverages high-performance computing resources.

Tampa, FL, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Sigma Capital Research has released new research on Ceti AI (CETI ). Ceti AI operates within the decentralized AI ecosystem, offering a unique business model that leverages high-performance computing resources. Key highlights include:



Ceti AI stands out because it focuses on the software configuration layer-a crucial yet often overlooked part of the AI infrastructure that barely has any competition.

Ceti AI sources top-tier computing power and optimally allocates it to multiple AI networks, rather than building hardware or end-user applications.

Ceti AI's unique business model enables the creation of industrial-grade AI server setups that provide the le, and OpenAI-something most decentralized AI compute companies couldn't achieve before.

Ceti AI's proprietary software assesses and directs compute resources to the most profitable protocols, particularly in decentralized networks like Bittensor, Morpheus, and Akash, though it also plans to utilize centralized environments as well.

Ceti AI has the ability to scale rapidly as it focuses solely on optimizing the use of existing infrastructure rather than owning and maintaining the server facilities. For token holders, this means that CETI token holders benefit from the company's ability to generate revenue through efficient resource allocation. As the demand for decentralized AI grows, Ceti AI's strategic position within the AI stack offers significant potential for value accrual, making it a compelling investment in an otherwise crowded field.

About Alpha Sigma Capital Research

Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.TM

Alpha Sigma Capital Research is provided by Alpha Sigma Capital Advisors, LLC, the Investment Manager for the Alpha Blockchain/Web3 Fund and Alpha Liquid Fund. Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) investment funds are focused on emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user-base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology towards mass-adoption. ASC is focused on companies leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. Apply to receive research at .

About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a digital asset organization dedicated to ushering in the future of blockchain-powered Web3. With our deep knowledge and expertise, we invest in and advise innovative companies and decentralized projects that leverage blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional industries such as financial services, healthcare, media & entertainment, and more. We work closely with portfolio companies to drive value while creating outsized returns and are renowned for our detailed research on growing blockchain initiatives. Our mission is simple: to accelerate the mass adoption of distributed ledger technology through investments that provide impactful solutions with long-term sustainability. Our vision is an open, connected world powered by secure decentralized systems so that everyone can benefit from the new tech economy.

