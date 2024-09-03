Smart Airport Market To Exceed Market Valuation Of USD 322.01 Billion By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford, USA, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Smart Airport will reach a value of USD 322.01 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The smart airport market is witnessing attractive developments owing to speedy innovations and the mounting use of essential technologies, making airports smarter than ever. Technologies like biometrics, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and are transforming every key and streamlining the evolution of smart airports. Moreover, the escalating adoption of connected and automated airport processes like smart baggage, self-service check-ins, and more has played a crucial role in the smart airport market growth. Download a detailed overview: Browse in-depth TOC on the "Smart Airport Market"

Market Revenue in 2023 USD 7.13 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 322.01 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.30% Forecast Period 2024–2031

Terminal Segment to Gain Momentum in Coming Years Due to Heavy Demand for Advanced Technologies at Airport Terminals

By application, the smart airport market is categorized into landside, terminal side, and airside. The terminal side segment is projected to hold a dominant market share over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for improved technologies in terminals at airports. These comprise contactless check-in kiosks, biometric authentication, and intelligent security systems. In addition, improving passenger experiences and enhancing operational efficiency are a few other drivers of the segment growth. On the other hand, the airside segment is expected to grow significantly in the coming years owing to the benefit of technology integration. Airside operations benefit from improved technologies that help reduce turnaround times, enhance efficiency, and improve safety.

Non-Aeronautical Segment to Lead Market Owing to Better Efficiency of Several Services at Airports

By application, the non-aeronautical segment held a majority share of the smart airport market and will lead in the future as well due to the rising focus on revenue diversification afar conventional aviation services. Smart services are adopted to improve efficiency of dining, retail, and several other non-aeronautical services. These factors are propelling the segment growth. Conversely, the aeronautical segment is projected to hold a considerable share of the market in the coming years owing to better operational efficiency. Technologies like advanced aircraft docking, baggage handling systems, remote-operated ground support machinery improve operational efficiency. They help simplify processes, lessen downtime, and reduce human errors, thus driving the segment growth.

North America to Dominate Market Due to Growing Government Initiatives to Modernize Airports

Region-wise, North America dominates the smart airport market as compared to other regions owing to the presence of leading players like Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, and more. Top nations like the Canada and the United States hold a greater number of airports that adopt smart technologies in a large scale, thus impacting the market in the region. Moreover, initiatives by the U.S. government to modernize airport infrastructure is impelling the market.

Asia-Pacific region is observed to be the fastest-growing region for smart airports owing to the rising number of air passengers, mainly in the developing economies like India and China. Moreover, China is the top nations in Asia-Pacific due to heavy investments in smart airport infrastructure, driving the regional growth.

Smart Airport Market Insight

Drivers:

Rising Passenger TrafficGrowing Demand for Better Passenger ExperienceRising Emphasis on Sustainability Goals

Restraints:

High Implementation CostsIntegration and Complexity ChallengesPrivacy and Data Security Concerns

Prominent Players in Smart Airport Market

The following are the Top Smart Airport Companies



Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Cisco Systems Inc.

Thales Group

IBM Corporation

Amadeus IT Group SA

Collins Aerospace

SITA

NEC Corporation Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in Global Smart Airport Market Report



What is the projected size of the Smart Airport Market, according to SkyQuest Technology?

What are the leading drivers of the Smart Airport Market? What are the common strategies adopted by the players operating in the Smart Airport Market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing integration of digital services, increasing government funding and supportive initiatives, improved security measures), restraints (regulatory and compliance concerns, interoperability issues, infrastructure restrictions), opportunities (cost savings and operational efficiency, integration of improved technologies, data driven insights), and challenges (high initial investment, technology obsolescence, scalability concerns) influencing the growth of smart airport market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the smart airport market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the smart airport market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

