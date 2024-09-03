(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eye square, a global leader in digital experience research, has unveiled its updated, smartphone-based eye tracking technology, powered by SEAL (“Smart Eye-Tracking Algorithm”). SEAL is the result of eye square's efforts to rethink eye tracking for the new digital age, bringing together patented eye tracking with eye square's uniquely natural InContext environments, which allow full experimental control of ads and content seen. The new SEAL lets marketers easily compare the impact of attention on different social media and publisher platforms on mobile devices so they can optimize their creative and maximize media impact.

Revolutionizing Experience Creation and Research

Every advertising campaign aims to deliver reliable, predictable and positive results for a brand. With mobile InContext eye-tracking, eye square offers a game changing solution that allows designers and researchers to gain valuable insights into the experiences their creatives and content generate on mobile screens before launching them. eye square's eye-tracking is panel-friendly, requires no expensive hardware or complicated app installation, and seamlessly works across a wide variety of popular platforms and formats, leveraging a simple smartphone camera.

eye square's new SEAL technology for mobile marketing campaigns provides marketers with the following:



Ease of Use and Cost-Effectiveness : InContext eye-tracking offers simple web-based functionality for easy use by market researchers, media or marketing professionals. Integrated into eye square's leading InContext technology, it is device agnostic and compatible with any camera and operating system.

InContext Modeling and Interoperability: eye square InContext eye tracking enables the display and testing of ideas in a multitude of realistic media environments, integrating AI-created content and tools. While research participants explore the social media or publisher platform, eye square InContext software tracks their viewing behavior and collects valuable metrics such as reach and dwell time. InContext collects insights from all parts of the human digital experience (senses, emotions, and reasoning) and offers automated and agile integration into major questionnaire software and API access to gaze & behavioral data. GDPR-Compliant and Ethically Sound: SEAL is designed to gain more insights from less data while being compliant with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR and CCPA).

The technology also delivers true insights about digital experiences, making the real human experience visible and helping to create better content and experiences. Marketers will now have access to the best tool to measure attention on mobile screens, bringing better advertising and media campaigns to market faster.

About eye square

eye square has been at the forefront of developing proprietary technologies that lead in validly determining and visually representing human experience for over 25 years. Digital experience for the people, by the people. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has positioned it as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to understand and optimize media, shopper and user experiences.

eye square's technologies have garnered recognition and trust from leading global brands such as Google, Meta, Unilever, Mars Wrigley, BMW, Sony, Miele, and many others, reflecting the quality and insightful nature of the company's offerings.

