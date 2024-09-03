Veterinary Point Of Care Diagnostics Market To Reach USD 5,202.2 Million By 2034, Growing At A 10.1% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global veterinary point of care diagnostics size was valued at USD 1,987.5 million in 2024 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% from 2024 to 2034. The market is primarily driven by increased pet-related expenditures, a rise in pet ownership technological advancements, and high demand for point of care diagnostics. NEWARK, Del, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global veterinary point of care diagnostics market is poised for significant expansion, with estimated sales expected to reach USD 1,987.5 million in 2024. According to industry projections, the market will continue to grow robustly, achieving a valuation of USD 5,202.2 million by 2034. This represents a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Understanding the Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics Market The Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics Market has emerged as a pivotal segment within the broader veterinary healthcare landscape, reflecting the increasing emphasis on rapid and accurate diagnostics in veterinary practice. Point of care (POC) diagnostics allow veterinarians to perform tests and obtain results within minutes, directly at the site of patient care, be it in a veterinary clinic, farm, or field setting. This capability significantly enhances the speed of diagnosis, enabling timely treatment decisions that are crucial for animal health, particularly in emergency situations or in managing large herds. Over the past few years, the veterinary POC diagnostics market has witnessed robust growth, driven by technological advancements, a rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, and the increasing pet ownership worldwide. The market has also benefited from a growing demand for comprehensive diagnostic solutions that are not only rapid but also user-friendly, cost-effective, and capable of delivering precise results across various species, including companion animals, livestock, and exotic animals. Market Value of Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics by Country:

Country/Region CAGR (2024-2034) USA 3.1 % Germany 3.1 % China 10.1 % France 5.1 % India 11.4 % Spain 5.9 %





Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics Market Value and Growth Projections

As of 2024, the Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 1,987.5 million. This value is expected to escalate significantly over the next decade, reaching an estimated USD 5,202.2 million by 2034. The market is forecasted to grow at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% from 2024 to 2034.

This impressive growth trajectory is a testament to the rising awareness among pet owners and veterinarians regarding the benefits of early and accurate diagnosis, which can lead to better treatment outcomes. Furthermore, the market's expansion is underpinned by the increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies that offer a broader range of tests, including hematology, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, and infectious disease testing, all of which can be conducted at the point of care.

Get the Insights You Need – Connect with Sales to Secure Your Copy of Report:

Prominent Drivers of the Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics Market

Several key drivers are fueling the growth of the Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics Market. One of the foremost drivers is the increasing global pet ownership, which has surged in recent years, particularly in developed economies. Pets are increasingly seen as part of the family, leading to higher expenditure on their healthcare, including diagnostics.

Another significant driver is the rising incidence of zoonotic diseases and animal epidemics, which has underscored the need for rapid and reliable diagnostics. The ability to quickly diagnose and manage diseases in animals is crucial not only for the health of the animals themselves but also for public health, given the potential for zoonotic diseases to spread to humans.

Technological advancements in diagnostic tools have also played a crucial role in market growth. Innovations such as portable diagnostic devices, which are easy to use and provide results in real-time, have greatly enhanced the appeal of POC diagnostics in veterinary settings. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in diagnostic tools is expected to further improve the accuracy and efficiency of veterinary diagnostics, thereby driving market expansion.

Challenges Faced by the Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics Market

Despite the strong growth prospects, the Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics Market is not without its challenges. One of the primary challenges is the high cost associated with advanced diagnostic equipment and tests. While these tools offer significant benefits, their cost can be prohibitive, particularly for smaller veterinary practices and in regions with limited financial resources.

Another challenge is the variability in the regulatory landscape across different regions. The approval and adoption of veterinary diagnostic tools can be hindered by stringent regulatory requirements, which vary widely from one country to another. This can slow down the introduction of new products into the market, thereby affecting the overall growth of the sector.

Moreover, there is a need for ongoing training and education for veterinarians and veterinary technicians on the use of advanced POC diagnostic tools. As these technologies evolve, staying updated with the latest developments and effectively integrating them into practice can be a challenge for veterinary professionals, particularly those in rural or underserved areas.

Key Players of Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics Market:

IDEXX LaboratoriesZoetisVirbacHeska CorporationThermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.Neogen CorporationMindrayEsaote SpAFUJIFILM CorporationWoodley Equipment Company Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

Market players in the veterinary point of care diagnostics sector are leveraging a range of strategies to maintain their competitive edge. These strategies include developing innovative formulations, differentiating their product offerings, and forming strategic partnerships with healthcare providers to expand distribution channels. Companies are also focusing on actively seeking strategic partners to strengthen their product portfolios and enhance their global market presence.

Recent Industry Developments in the Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics Market



In February 2024, Zoetis and Blacksmith Medicines, Inc. announced a collaboration to develop novel antibiotics aimed at improving and expanding effective care for animal health. This partnership underscores the commitment to advancing veterinary medicine through innovative solutions.

In April 2023, Mars, Incorporated completed the acquisition of Heska Corporation for $1.3 billion, at a purchase price of $120 per share. This acquisition represents a significant premium over Heska's prior stock price and is designed to bolster Mars Petcare's capabilities in veterinary diagnostics, enhancing its product offerings within the animal health sector. In January 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Mesa Biotech, a company specializing in rapid point of care (POC) molecular diagnostics. This acquisition is particularly relevant for the veterinary field, as Mesa's PCR-based testing platform enables quick detection of infectious diseases, crucial for improving diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes in veterinary settings.



Key Segments of Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics Market:

By Animal:

In terms of animal type, the industry is divided into companion animals- (dogs, cats, horses, other companion animals) and livestock animals- (cattle, swine, poultry, other livestock animals).

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is segregated into- consumables, reagents, & kits and instruments & devices.

By Sample:

In terms of sample, the industry is segregated into- blood/plasma/serum, urine, fecal and other sample type.

By Testing:

In terms of testing, the industry is segregated into- hematology, diagnostic imaging, bacteriology, virology, cytology, clinical chemistry, parasitology, serology and other testing type.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern, South Asia, East Asia and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

Explore the Full Report for Detailed Insights!

Der globale Markt für Point-of-Care-Diagnostik in der Veterinärmedizin steht vor einem deutlichen Wachstum. Die geschätzten Umsätze werden im Jahr 2024 voraussichtlich 1.987,5 Millionen USD erreichen. Branchenprognosen zufolge wird der Markt weiterhin stark wachsen und bis 2034 einen Wert von 5.202,2 Millionen USD erreichen. Dies entspricht einer starken durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 10,1 % im Prognosezeitraum von 2024 bis 2034.

Den Markt für Point-of-Care-Diagnostik in der Veterinärmedizin verstehen

Der Markt für Point-of-Care-Diagnostik in der Veterinärmedizin hat sich zu einem zentralen Segment innerhalb der breiteren Veterinärgesundheitslandschaft entwickelt und spiegelt die zunehmende Bedeutung schneller und genauer Diagnostik in der Tierarztpraxis wider. Point-of-Care-Diagnostik (POC) ermöglicht es Tierärzten, Tests durchzuführen und innerhalb von Minuten Ergebnisse zu erhalten, direkt am Ort der Patientenversorgung, sei es in einer Tierklinik, auf einem Bauernhof oder im Feld. Diese Fähigkeit verbessert die Diagnosegeschwindigkeit erheblich und ermöglicht zeitnahe Behandlungsentscheidungen, die für die Gesundheit der Tiere entscheidend sind, insbesondere in Notsituationen oder bei der Verwaltung großer Herden.

In den letzten Jahren hat der Markt für veterinärmedizinische POC-Diagnostik ein robustes Wachstum erlebt, das durch technologische Fortschritte, eine steigende Verbreitung von Zoonosen und die weltweit zunehmende Zahl von Haustierbesitzern angetrieben wurde. Der Markt hat auch von einer wachsenden Nachfrage nach umfassenden Diagnoselösungen profitiert, die nicht nur schnell, sondern auch benutzerfreundlich und kostengünstig sind und präzise Ergebnisse für verschiedene Arten liefern können, darunter Haustiere, Nutztiere und exotische Tiere.

Marktwert und Wachstumsprognosen für veterinärmedizinische Point-of-Care-Diagnostik

Ab 2024 wird der Markt für veterinärmedizinische Point-of-Care-Diagnostik voraussichtlich eine Marktgröße von 1.987,5 Millionen USD erreichen. Dieser Wert wird im Laufe des nächsten Jahrzehnts voraussichtlich deutlich steigen und bis 2034 schätzungsweise 5.202,2 Millionen USD erreichen. Der Markt wird voraussichtlich von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer robusten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 10,1 % wachsen.

Diese beeindruckende Wachstumskurve ist ein Beweis für das steigende Bewusstsein von Tierbesitzern und Tierärzten hinsichtlich der Vorteile einer frühen und genauen Diagnose, die zu besseren Behandlungsergebnissen führen kann. Darüber hinaus wird die Expansion des Marktes durch die zunehmende Einführung fortschrittlicher Diagnosetechnologien untermauert, die ein breiteres Spektrum an Tests bieten, darunter Hämatologie, klinische Chemie, Molekulardiagnostik und Tests auf Infektionskrankheiten, die alle am Point of Care durchgeführt werden können.

Bedeutende Treiber des Marktes für veterinärmedizinische Point-of-Care-Diagnostik

Mehrere wichtige Treiber treiben das Wachstum des Marktes für veterinärmedizinische Point-of-Care-Diagnostik voran. Einer der wichtigsten Treiber ist die zunehmende weltweite Zahl der Haustierbesitzer, die in den letzten Jahren stark zugenommen hat, insbesondere in den Industrieländern. Haustiere werden zunehmend als Teil der Familie angesehen, was zu höheren Ausgaben für ihre Gesundheitsversorgung, einschließlich Diagnostik, führt.

Ein weiterer wichtiger Treiber ist die steigende Zahl von Zoonosen und Tierseuchen, die die Notwendigkeit einer schnellen und zuverlässigen Diagnostik unterstrichen hat. Die Fähigkeit, Krankheiten bei Tieren schnell zu diagnostizieren und zu behandeln, ist nicht nur für die Gesundheit der Tiere selbst von entscheidender Bedeutung, sondern auch für die öffentliche Gesundheit, da Zoonosen möglicherweise auf den Menschen übertragbar sind.

Technologische Fortschritte bei Diagnoseinstrumenten haben ebenfalls eine entscheidende Rolle beim Marktwachstum gespielt. Innovationen wie tragbare Diagnosegeräte, die einfach zu verwenden sind und Ergebnisse in Echtzeit liefern, haben die Attraktivität der POC-Diagnostik in der Veterinärmedizin erheblich gesteigert. Darüber hinaus wird erwartet, dass die Integration von künstlicher Intelligenz und maschinellem Lernen in Diagnoseinstrumente die Genauigkeit und Effizienz der Veterinärdiagnostik weiter verbessern und so die Marktexpansion vorantreiben wird.

Herausforderungen für den Markt für Point-of-Care-Diagnostik in der Veterinärmedizin

Trotz der starken Wachstumsaussichten ist der Markt für Point-of-Care-Diagnostik in der Veterinärmedizin nicht ohne Herausforderungen. Eine der größten Herausforderungen sind die hohen Kosten, die mit modernen Diagnosegeräten und -tests verbunden sind. Diese Tools bieten zwar erhebliche Vorteile, ihre Kosten können jedoch unerschwinglich sein, insbesondere für kleinere Tierarztpraxen und in Regionen mit begrenzten finanziellen Mitteln.

Eine weitere Herausforderung ist die Variabilität der regulatorischen Landschaft in verschiedenen Regionen. Die Zulassung und Einführung von Diagnosetools in der Veterinärmedizin kann durch strenge regulatorische Anforderungen behindert werden, die von Land zu Land sehr unterschiedlich sind. Dies kann die Markteinführung neuer Produkte verlangsamen und so das Gesamtwachstum des Sektors beeinträchtigen.

Darüber hinaus besteht Bedarf an fortlaufender Schulung und Ausbildung von Tierärzten und Veterinärtechnikern im Umgang mit modernen POC-Diagnosetools. Während sich diese Technologien weiterentwickeln, kann es für Veterinärfachleute eine Herausforderung sein, über die neuesten Entwicklungen auf dem Laufenden zu bleiben und sie effektiv in die Praxis zu integrieren, insbesondere in ländlichen oder unterversorgten Gebieten.

Wichtige Akteure auf dem Markt für Point-of-Care-Diagnostik in der Veterinärmedizin:

1. IDEXX Laboratories

2. Zoetis

3. Virbac

4. Heska Corporation

5. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

6. Neogen Corporation

7. Mindray

8. Esaote SpA

9. FUJIFILM Corporation

10. Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Marktakteure im Bereich der Point-of-Care-Diagnostik in der Veterinärmedizin nutzen eine Reihe von Strategien, um ihren Wettbewerbsvorteil zu erhalten. Zu diesen Strategien gehören die Entwicklung innovativer Formulierungen, die Differenzierung ihrer Produktangebote und die Bildung strategischer Partnerschaften mit Gesundheitsdienstleistern, um die Vertriebskanäle zu erweitern. Unternehmen konzentrieren sich auch darauf, aktiv nach strategischen Partnern zu suchen, um ihre Produktportfolios zu stärken und ihre globale Marktpräsenz zu verbessern.

Jüngste Branchenentwicklungen auf dem Markt für Point-of-Care-Diagnostik in der Veterinärmedizin

. Im Februar 2024 gaben Zoetis und Blacksmith Medicines, Inc. eine Zusammenarbeit zur Entwicklung neuartiger Antibiotika bekannt, die darauf abzielen, die wirksame Versorgung der Tiergesundheit zu verbessern und auszuweiten. Diese Partnerschaft unterstreicht das Engagement, die Veterinärmedizin durch innovative Lösungen voranzubringen.

. Im April 2023 schloss Mars, Incorporated die Übernahme der Heska Corporation für 1,3 Milliarden Dollar zu einem Kaufpreis von 120 Dollar pro Aktie ab. Diese Übernahme stellt einen erheblichen Aufschlag gegenüber dem vorherigen Aktienkurs von Heska dar und soll die Fähigkeiten von Mars Petcare in der Veterinärdiagnostik stärken und sein Produktangebot im Bereich Tiergesundheit erweitern.

. Im Januar 2021 übernahm Thermo Fisher Scientific Mesa Biotech, ein auf schnelle Point-of-Care-Molekulardiagnostik (POC) spezialisiertes Unternehmen. Diese Übernahme ist für den Veterinärbereich besonders relevant, da Mesas PCR-basierte Testplattform eine schnelle Erkennung von Infektionskrankheiten ermöglicht, was für die Verbesserung der Diagnosegenauigkeit und der Behandlungsergebnisse im Veterinärbereich von entscheidender Bedeutung ist.

Wichtige Segmente des Marktes für Point-of-Care-Diagnostik in der Veterinärmedizin:

Nach Tier:

Nach Tierart ist die Branche in Haustiere (Hunde, Katzen, Pferde, andere Haustiere) und Nutztiere (Rinder, Schweine, Geflügel, andere Nutztiere) unterteilt.

Nach Produkt:

Nach Produkt ist die Branche in Verbrauchsmaterialien, Reagenzien und Kits sowie Instrumente und Geräte unterteilt.

Nach Probe:

Nach Probe ist die Branche in Blut/Plasma/Serum, Urin, Stuhl und andere Probenarten unterteilt.

Nach Tests:

Nach Tests ist die Branche in Hämatologie, diagnostische Bildgebung, Bakteriologie, Virologie, Zytologie, klinische Chemie, Parasitologie, Serologie und andere Testarten unterteilt.

Nach Region:

In dem Bericht wurden wichtige Länder in Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Ostasien, Südasien, Ostasien und dem Nahen Osten und Afrika (MEA) behandelt.

Authored by:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.



Have a Look at the Related Report from the Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics Market :

The veterinary vaccines market is estimated to reach USD 9,433.9 million in 2024. It is estimated that revenue will increase at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2024 and 2034. The industry is anticipated to reach USD 15,632.4 million by 2034.

The global veterinary wound debridement market was valued at US$ 663.7 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1.5 Billion by 2033. The mechanical debridement with around 35.2% in terms of value share, has topped the global Market within the product category in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7.8% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033)

According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global veterinary wound cleansers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 185.2 Million in 2023 to US$ 488.2 Million by 2033.

As per a new research study released by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global veterinary pregnancy test kit market is set to attain a value of US$ 48.9 million by 2024.

The global veterinary biologics market size is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 13,140.6 million in 2024. The market is projected to surpass US$ 24,224.3 million by 2034, registering a promising CAGR of 6.3%.

The global poultry diagnostics demand is subjected to record a CAGR of 10.5%. The market revenue is likely to be valued at US$ 590 million in 2023 and exhibit a revenue growth of US$ 1.6 billion by 2033.

The global companion diagnostics market is predicted to garner a revenue of about US$ 10560.0 million by 2033, up from US$ 5371.9 million in 2023, with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The market size for infectious disease diagnostics is expected to grow at a steady pace, reaching USD 21.5 billion in 2024. It is estimated that this positive trend will continue, with the market reaching USD 43.2 billion by 2034. Based on these estimates, a CAGR of 7.2% is expected over the next decade.

The global chlamydia diagnostics market garnered a market value of US$ 1.17 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 3.69 Billion by registering a CAGR of 11% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The global cancer diagnostics market is projected to expand steadily at a CAGR of 8.5% value, from 2023 to 2033. In the year 2023, the market size is projected to expand and gain a global market valuation of US$ 55.71 billion.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries. Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube