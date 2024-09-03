Y-Mabs To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences In September

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, (the“Company” or“Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic products for the of cancer, today announced that Michael Rossi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



22 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Format: Fireside chat and investor 1x1 meetings Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Format: Fireside chat and investor 1x1 meetings

Live webcasts of Y-mAbs' fireside chats and any accompanying materials will be available under the Presentations section of the Company's investor relations website at ir.ymabs.com. The webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days.



About Y-mAbs

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic cancer products. The Company's technologies include its investigational Self-Assembly DisAssembly (“SADA”) Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy Platform (“PRIT”) and bispecific antibodies generated using the Y-BiClone platform. The Company's broad and advanced product pipeline includes the anti-GD2 therapy DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), the first FDA-approved treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow after a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy.

