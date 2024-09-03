VCI Global Secures Approximately US$18 Million Contract For IPO Deals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (Frankfurt: H0T) (“VCI Global,”“VCIG,” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that it has secured a major contract with Legacy Corporate Advisory Sdn Bhd (“Legacy”), a premier consulting firm based in Malaysia. Valued at approximately US$18 million, this significant deal is set to bring four high-potential Malaysian-based companies across diverse industries, including telecommunications, waste management, healthcare and beauty, and leisure to the stock exchange.



The companies set to debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange through this groundbreaking deal include:



Neutral Transmission Malaysia Sdn Bhd – Specializes in developing and leasing of telecommunications infrastructure, with a focus on fiber optic networks for retail service operators.

I Bella Sdn Bhd – Provides a comprehensive range of services, including aesthetic treatments, general medical services, skincare products, and beauty and wellness solutions.



AE Carbon Capital Ltd – Specializes in waste management and resource recovery, green building practices, energy efficiency, project management and advisory services, and green technology solutions. Autoplay Group Sdn Bhd – Operates and manages go-kart racing facilities, event management services, cafeteria operations, and provides film production and advertising services.



This major contract not only enhances VCIG's impressive IPO solutions pipeline, now comprising 10 active deals, but also reinforces the Company's strong market position. The anticipated revenue from these four new Nasdaq listings is projected to be approximately US$18 million over the next 14 months.

“Securing this deal with Legacy is a testament to VCI Global's strength and industry leadership. This contract not only broadens our portfolio but also underscores our capability to deliver high-impact results for our clients. We look forward to supporting these innovative Malaysian-based companies as they make their mark on the Nasdaq,” said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

VCI Global is a diversified holding company headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Company operates through six core businesses: Capital Market Consultancy, Fintech, Real Estate, Data Center, AI & Robotics, and Cybersecurity. In Capital Market Consultancy, we provide IPO solutions, investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR) consultancy, and M&A consultancy. Our Fintech arm offers a proprietary financing platform. In Real Estate, we offer specialized real estate consultancy services. The Data Center delivers GPU cloud computing services, while the AI & Robotics segment focuses on AI-driven large language models (LLMs) and post-harvest robotics systems. Our Cybersecurity segment provides comprehensive cybersecurity consultancy services and solutions. Committed to fostering innovation and delivering exceptional value, VCI Global has established a strong presence across the Asia-Pacific region, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, driving growth and transformation on a global scale.

