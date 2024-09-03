Toronto Hospitality Experts The Food Dudes Announce Exclusive Partnership With Nation’S Leading Food Service Provider, Compass Group Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Food Dudes, Toronto's renowned firm founded by Chef Adrian Niman, announced today an exclusive partnership with Compass Group Canada, the country's leading food service and support services provider. This alliance marks a major milestone that sees The Food Dudes fusing the cutting-edge style of their distinctive products with Compass Group Canada's expansive operational capabilities and expertise.

Founded in 2009, The Food Dudes are best known for delivering out of this world culinary experiences at Toronto's most prestigious venues and events. Celebrated for their creative menus and dynamic presence at original restaurants such as Pantry, Rasa, and Sara, The Food Dudes are firmly established as trailblazers in the Canadian foodscape. As the country's largest food service provider, Compass Group Canada is an industry leader in culinary excellence, best known for their vast experience in large scale curated food service, and managing hospitality for iconic brands, travel and leisure clients, and sports venues.

"Joining forces with Compass Group Canada is an important next step for us," says The Food Dudes' Founder Chef Adrian Niman. "From the beginning, we've been on a mission to infuse passion and innovation into every bite we serve. Now, with the added support of Compass Group's operational knowledge, we are set up to expand our reach and elevate our offering. Together, we look forward to pushing boundaries, setting new industry benchmarks, and delivering unforgettable experiences.”

Along with Chief Executive Officer Lindsay Klein, Chef Adrian will remain at the head of The Food Dudes' leadership, overseeing the business as usual with no change to the company's routine operations. Jacques Webster, president of Eurest, the business and industry focused sector of Compass Group Canada, will manage the partnership within their impressive portfolio of brands.

“We are thrilled to partner with Adrian, Lindsay, and their exceptional team,” Webster relays.“With an unwavering commitment to culinary excellence, The Food Dudes have carved out a distinct niche in the Toronto catering scene as industry innovators. Our goal is to support this already amazing team with our operational capabilities while sharing their vibrant culinary experience with our portfolio of clients.”

The partnership between Compass Group Canada and The Food Dudes came into full effect this past June.

About Food Dudes:

Chef Adrian Niman founded The Food Dudes fifteen years ago, applying his international influences to a catering style built on youthful energy and exceptional service. Already rising fast, Adrian partnered with CEO Lindsay Klein in 2011, and that's when things really took off. Using passion, pride, and humility as their guide, Adrian and Lindsay grew The Food Dudes into a hospitality empire encompassing all facets of the Canadian foodscape. With Lindsay's visionary event coordination leadership aiding in the advancement of Adrian's culinary culture, the company has expanded to employ over 500 dedicated professionals while steadily improving year after year. The Food Dudes' ownership duo remains hands-on with each and every project, educating and inspiring their team to show how impactful food service can be.

About Compass Group Canada

Compass Group Canada is the leading provider of food service and support services in Canada, with over 25,000 associates across 2,100 locations nationwide. Their expertise spans diverse sectors and specialties, including sports venues, dining rooms, schools, hospitals, oil rigs, remote camps, vending services and facilities management. Compass Group Canada on a mission to be the country's most innovative foodservice provider, aiming to redefine the industry through cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking approaches that positively impact people, performance and purpose. Compass Group Canada is committed to using their size and scale for good and has established a Planet Promise commitment of Net Zero GHG by 2050. Through tailored hospitality solutions and dedication to excellence, Compass Group Canada is shaping the future of foodservice and support services in Canada.

Compass Group Canada has been recognized as one of Canada's Most AdmiredTM Corporate Cultures in 2021, 2022 and 2023, an award recognizing best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that help enhance performance and competitive advantage, as well as a Great Place to Work® in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019, as a, Best WorkplacesTM in Canada in 2024 and 2022, Best WorkplacesTM with Most Trusted Executive Team in 2024, and as a GTA Top Employer in 2023 and 2021. To learn more, visit , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Media Contact

Compass Group Canada

Courtney Gardner – Director, Corporate Communications

...

The Food Dudes

Leticia Lima - Creative/Media Manager

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

