Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 To Commence On October 18

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) The Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will begin in Hyderabad on October 18, the organisers announced here on Tuesday. After completing 10 seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League earlier this year, the world's biggest kabaddi league will embark on a new phase in October.

In Season 11, the PKL will return to the three-city caravan format. The 2024 edition will commence at the Gachibowli Indoor in Hyderabad on October 18, before moving to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg on November 10. The third leg will take place at the Balewadi Badminton Stadium in Pune, from December 3 onwards.

The dates and venue for the playoffs will be announced at a later date, the organisers said in a statement.

Speaking on the announcement of the dates for PKL Season 11, Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League, said,“We are delighted to announce the start date and venues for PKL Season 11. After successfully completing 10 seasons, PKL Season 11 will mark a new milestone in the continued rise of the league. This would strengthen the growth of Kabaddi in India and elsewhere around the world.”

The PKL Season 11 auction was held in Mumbai from August 15-16, with eight players going for over Rs 1 crore, a new record in the league's history.

The PKL Season 11 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.