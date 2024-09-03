Peru Sets Ambitious $6.5 Billion Target For Mining And Energy Projects By 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) At a recent conference, Peru's and Mines Minister, Rómulo Mucho, outlined the country's ambitious economic plans.



He spoke to U.S. investors about targeting $5 billion in and $1.5 billion in energy projects by the end of 2024.



The event, organized by the U.S. Embassy in Peru , highlighted significant opportunities for growth.



Mucho emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing the electrical sector. By 2024, Peru aims to invest $1.5 billion in projects to strengthen the national grid and expand rural electrification.



These efforts will improve the energy supply to remote areas and secure the reliability of the National Interconnected Electrical System (SEIN).



In addition, this year, Peru launched four renewable energy plants in Ica, Arequipa, and Moquegua.







These initiatives mark a shift towards diversifying the country's energy sources and promoting investments in low-carbon technologies.



In the hydrocarbons subsector, plans are underway to build a major pipeline in southern Peru.



The project, expected to exceed $4 billion, will soon resolve arbitration issues. It aims to enhance the petrochemical industry and expand gas distribution.



Mining remains a key economic pillar, Mucho noted. The country currently boasts 51 mining projects across 18 regions, totaling an impressive $55 billion investment. This sector not only drives the economy but also stabilizes regional economies.



By 2024, mining investments are projected to increase by 6% from the previous year, reaching $5 billion. However, this growth underscores the sector's crucial role in Peru's development.



These ambitious plans demonstrate Peru's strategic use of natural resources to spur economic growth, enhance energy independence, and foster regional development.



In short, this pivotal moment showcases Peru's potential as a global leader in sustainable energy and mining.

