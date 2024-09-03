Colombia’S Auto Industry Sees Electric Boost Amidst Overall Decline

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Amidst the fluctuating figures in Colombia's automotive industry, a striking trend has emerged in the electric vehicle (EV) segment. It has shown a remarkable growth of over 80% from January to March 2024.



In contrast to the broader dynamics, which saw mixed performances, electric and hybrid are gaining a foothold.



This indicates a significant shift in consumer preferences towards more sustainable options.



In August 2024, the Colombian automotive sector reported the sale of 16,498 new vehicles, marking an 11.5% increase from August 2023 but a sharp 32% decline from August 2022.



This was the lowest monthly figure since 2009, according to studies conducted by Fenalco and ANDI, the leading trade associations monitoring vehicle sales in Colombia.







Despite a slight decline of 0.3% in new vehicle registrations over the first eight months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, totaling 118,160 units.



The electric and hybrid segments stood out for their growth. Utility cars increased by 34%, vans by 25%, and quadricycles saw a massive 300% jump in sales compared to August 2023.



In stark contrast, commercial cargo vehicles and SUVs experienced the most significant sales drops, decreasing by 33.3% and 23.5%, respectively.



The cities leading in registration growth were Ibagué with 81%, Cota with 71%, and Bucaramanga with 70%.

Colombia's Automotive Market Trends

The top five brands, from January to August 2024, commanding the market were Toyota , Renault, Kia, Chevrolet, and Mazda, collectively holding 58.1% of the market share.



The standout story within this broader narrative is the surge in electric vehicle sales. In August alone, electric vehicle sales skyrocketed by 128% compared to August 2023.



From January to August 2024, 3,842 electric vehicles were sold, an increase of 81.1% over the same period in 2023, which saw just 2,122 units sold.



Fenalco and ANDI have noted that June, July, and August typically see the highest sales of electric vehicles. This suggests that seasonal trends also play a role in consumer purchasing decisions.



Additionally, hybrid vehicle sales increased by 46% in August 2024 compared to the previous year. This rising interest in electric vehicles in Colombia reflects a broader global movement towards sustainability and eco-friendly transportation.



It is driven by increasing environmental awareness and supportive governmental policies that promote cleaner technologies.



As the world leans more towards green solutions, Colombia's evolving automotive landscape highlights a pivotal shift towards embracing electric vehicles.



In short, this signals a promising horizon for the industry's future amidst environmental challenges.

