Countering China: India’S Growing Underwater Arsenal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) India recently enhanced its maritime strategy with the INS Arighaat. This submarine is the second in the Arihant class. It strengthens India's nuclear deterrence amid regional tensions with China and Pakistan.



The INS Arighaat carries K-15 ballistic missiles, which can strike targets 750 kilometers away. It complements the INS Arihant, contributing to India's nuclear triad.



This strategic expansion is crucial for maintaining balance in the Indo-Pacific. China's assertive maritime strategies increasingly influence this region.



India's maritime strategy involves more than adding hardware. It reflects a broader geopolitical approach.



The INS Arighaat counters China's expanding naval capabilities. China's Shang-class and Jin-class submarines can launch missiles over 10,000 kilometers.







Therefore, India must invest in indigenous submarine technology. Longer-range missile systems are also essential.



Despite advancements, challenges remain. The INS Arighaat faces limitations in missile range and reactor size. This disparity highlights the need for technological enhancement.

Comparative Analysis: Indian Navy vs. Chinese Navy

The Indian Navy and China's plans differ significantly. The Indian Navy has 67,000 active personnel. In contrast, China's PLAN has 235,000 active personnel.



India operates fewer than 20 submarines, including one SSBN. China, however, has over 70 submarines, including seven SSBNs.



India has one aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya . China operates two, CNS Liaoning and CNS Shandong. India's fleet includes 132 ships, while China's fleet exceeds 370 ships.



China's strategic capabilities are more advanced. They have developed sophisticated SLBMs and an expanding fleet.

Strategic Implications and Future Prospects

The INS Arighaat is a pivotal addition to India's naval assets. It plays a crucial role in India's strategic posture. This move is vital for ensuring stability in the Indo-Pacific.



India plans to expand its fleet with more Arihant-class submarines. Advanced nuclear attack submarines are also in future plans.



These expansions are essential for safeguarding India's interests. The region is marked by complex security dynamics. Shifting alliances adds to the complexity.



In conclusion, India has made significant strides in maritime capabilities. However, the disparity with China's naval power remains a challenge.



Strategic expansion through platforms like INS Arighaat is vital. It helps maintain regional stability. It counters China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

MENAFN03092024007421016031ID1108630808