Man Accused Of Allowing Strangers To Rape His Wife For 10 Years After Drugging Her

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A French pensioner went on trial in the southern city of France's Avignon on 2 September for allegedly allowing scores of strangers to rap his wife after he drugged her, reported AFP.

Apart from this, 50 men-recruited online-are also being tried alongside the main suspect, Dominique P, a former employee at France's state-owned power utility company EDF.

According to police, a total of 92 rapes were committed by 72 men, 51 of whom were identified. The report also states that all the accused – aged between 26 and 74 – allegedly raped the 72-year-old woman for almost a decade who was so heavily sedated she was not aware of the abuse.

The victim's lawyer Stephane Babonneau mentioned that the presiding judge Roger Arata announced that all hearings would be public, granting the woman her wish for "complete publicity until the end" of the court case.

"She wants to raise awareness, as widely as possible, of what happened to her so that events like these never happen again," Babonneau said.

While, another of her attorneys, Antoine Camus, said the trial would nonetheless be "a horrible ordeal" for her.

"For the first time, she will have to live through the rapes that she endured over 10 years," he told AFP.

The victim arrived at the court supported by her three children didn't want a trial behind closed doors as she believed it was what her attackers would have wanted.

Dominique P, who claimed he was raped by a male nurse when he was nine, was ready to face "his family and his wife", his lawyer Beatrice Zavarro told AFP on Monday.

He was also been charged with a 1991 murder and rape, and an attempted rape in 1999, to which he admitted after DNA testing. The trial is expected to last until 20 December.

With agency inputs.