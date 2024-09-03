Broadridge Launches Tradeverse, Transforms The Way Global Financial Firms Manage Their Trading Data

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cloud-native platform

reinvents the data lake by capturing and harmonizing the full transaction lifecycle, enabling

firms to unlock

opportunities through advanced data analytics and AI capabilities

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The launch of Tradeverse, a new data by global Fintech leader Broadridge Solutions

Inc. (NYSE: BR ), will help trading firms eliminate data silos, unleash the potential of their data across the enterprise and better manage costs, reconciliation, and the data quality and lineage challenges of firms typical complex platform ecosystems.

Tradeverse consolidates real-time, multi-asset class data from multiple vendor applications and platforms from orders and executions through settlement

into a unified,

harmonized data platform. It reduces

errors, simplifies

access with a common data ontology across front, middle and back office

and incorporates robust security to protect sensitive information and maintain data integrity. The

clear data structure unlocks insights for all key functions – trading desks, operations, risk, finance, and regulatory - by providing a trusted and transparent data source.



"A Tradeverse implementation we've recently completed with a global bank is proving the power of harmonizing trade data," said Hugh Daly, Head of Data and AI, Capital Markets, Broadridge. "The solution delivers efficiencies for their regulatory reporting and compliance teams, allowing direct access to the data for business users initiating complex searches using natural language."

Many enterprise data warehouse projects fail to deliver the expected benefits due to the complexity arising from disparate representations of the source data. Tradeverse is focused on ensuring true data harmonization. The application of business logic and constraint of the data ontology is critical to that. This leads to seamless access to high quality data, which ultimately accelerates time-to-value for multiple AI initiatives.



In another use case, the Securities Operations team of a top ten capital markets firm is using Tradeverse's harmonized data platform coupled with Broadridge's Generative AI tool for Operations (OpsGPT ) to empower users.

This is allowing the teams to identify and implement productivity gains such as settlement fails analysis that were previously incredibly hard to capture in a fragmented ecosystem.

Tradeverse will be the cornerstone of a number of innovative value-add business solutions that Broadridge will bring to market in the coming months.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR ), is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications

for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.



Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit .



Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:

Edings Thibault

Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge

[email protected]



Media:

Gregg Rosenberg

Global Head of Corporate Communications

[email protected]



SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.