Blockchain Life 2024 In Dubai: Top Companies And Key Industry Figures Gather In The World Crypto Capital

The forum will feature over 10,000 leading experts, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts from 120 countries. Participants and speakers will discuss earning strategies, current issues of crypto market development and new trends ahead of the bull cycle.

Among the speakers at the forum:



Paolo Ardoino – CEO Tether

Justin Sun – Founder of TRON

Yat Siu – Co-Founder of Animoca Brands

Pascal Gauthier – CEO Ledger

Dr. Marwan Alzarouni – CEO Dubai Blockchain Center

Xinxi Wang – Co-Founder of Litecoin Foundation

Sunny Lu – CEO Vechain

Sergei Khitrov – Founder of Jets Capital, Listing

Arthur Breitman – Co-Founder of Tezos

Eowyn Chen – CEO of Trust Wallet

Sunny Aggarwal – Co-Founder of Osmosis Labs

Kostas Chalkias – Co-Founder of Sui (Mysten Labs)

Sasha Plotvinov – Founder of Notcoin

Mustafa Al-Bassam – Co-Founder of Celestia Labs

Tiago Henriques – Google Cloud Zied Brini – Сonsensys

❗️All forum participants will have exclusive and free access to simultaneous interpretation of speeches into 70 languages.

Traditionally, the event will include speeches from over 200 speakers, an exhibition featuring more than 180 booths from leading companies and startups, a Startup Pitch, the Blockchain Life Awards 2024, and a legendary AfterParty.



As part of Blockchain Life Week, which runs from October 18 to 28, there will be over a hundred side events. A VIP ticket to the forum allows free access to some of them for free.

Use promo code ZEXPR to receive a 10% discount on any ticket.

Purchase tickets on the website: