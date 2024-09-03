Luis Suarez announces retirement from international football

(MENAFN) Luis Suarez, Uruguay's all-time leading scorer and second most-capped player, announced his retirement from international on Monday. In a heartfelt press conference held at Montevideo's Centenario Stadium, the 37-year-old striker revealed that he would play his final match for Uruguay in Friday's qualifier against Paraguay, also at the Centenario Stadium.



Suarez, visibly emotional, expressed his contentment with the decision, citing his age and the challenges of reaching another World Cup as key factors. "It will be my last game with my country's national team," he said, struggling to hold back tears. "I'm at ease with the decision because I want to take a step back. I am 37 years old and I know that it will be very difficult for me to make it to the next World Cup. It comforts me a lot knowing that I am retiring on my own terms and not because of injuries or because I am no longer being called up."



Throughout his distinguished international career, Suarez scored 69 goals in 142 matches and was a notable presence in four World Cups, becoming the first Uruguayan to participate in five World Cup qualifying campaigns. His career highlight came in 2011 when he led Uruguay to victory in the Copa America in Argentina and was named player of the tournament. However, his career also had its controversies, such as the infamous incident in 2014 when he bit Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini during the World Cup in Brazil, resulting in a nine-game international suspension and a four-month ban from all football-related activities.



Despite the mixed moments, Suarez reflected positively on his career, stating, "On a personal level, the worst moment I had was my biggest mistake in 2014. I made mistakes but I never gave up." He confirmed that he will continue his professional career with Inter Miami, with whom he has a contract until December.

