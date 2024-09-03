Calcimedica To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CalciMedica ("CalciMedica") (Nasdaq: CALC ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) inhibition therapies for acute and chronic inflammatory and immunologic illnesses, today announced that Rachel Leheny, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. ET/ 4:00 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the "Upcoming Events" section of CalciMedica's IR website at . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica

is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel CRAC channel inhibition therapies for inflammatory and immunologic diseases.

CalciMedica's

proprietary technology targets the inhibition of CRAC channels to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury, with the potential to provide therapeutic benefits in life-threatening inflammatory and immunologic diseases for which there are currently no approved therapies.

CalciMedica's

lead product candidate AuxoraTM has demonstrated positive and consistent clinical results in multiple completed efficacy clinical trials.

CalciMedica

has announced topline data for a Phase 2b trial (called CARPO –

NCT04681066 ) in patients with AP with SIRS and completed a Phase 2 trial (called CARDEA –

NCT04345614 ) in patients with COVID pneumonia. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 trial (called KOURAGE –

NCT06374797 ) in patients with AKI with associated AHRF with data expected in 2025 and continuing to support the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial (called CRSPA –

NCT04195347 ) in patients with AIPT with data expected in 2025.

CalciMedica

was founded by scientists from Torrey Pines Therapeutics and the

Harvard CBR Institute for Biomedical Research, and is headquartered in

La Jolla, CA.

For more information, please visit

.

CalciMedica Contact:

Investors and Media

Argot Partners

Sarah Sutton/Kevin Murphy

[email protected]

(212) 600-1902

SOURCE CalciMedica, Inc.