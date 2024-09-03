Neurobo To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Hyung Heon Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer and Marshall H. Woodworth, Chief financial Officer, will present a company overview on Tuesday, September 10, at 1:30 pm ET, during the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global investment conference taking place September 9-11, 2024, in New York.
Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the event. Institutional investors who would like to listen to the Company's presentation or request a meeting can do so after registering for the conference at . To schedule a meeting with management outside of the conference, investors can contact Michael Miller at [email protected] .
About
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. The company is currently developing DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity, and is developing DA-1241 for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). DA-1726 is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist. OXM is a naturally-occurring gut hormone that activates GLP1R and GCGR, thereby decreasing food intake while increasing energy expenditure, thus potentially resulting in superior body weight loss compared to selective GLP1R agonists. DA-1241 is a novel G-protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist that promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. In pre-clinical studies, DA-1241 demonstrated a positive effect on liver inflammation, lipid metabolism, weight loss, and glucose metabolism, reducing hepatic steatosis, hepatic inflammation, and liver fibrosis, while also improving glucose control.
For more information, please visit .
Contacts:
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Marshall H. Woodworth
Chief Financial Officer
+1-857-299-1033
[email protected]
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
+1-917-633-6086
[email protected]
