Neurobo To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, (Nasdaq: NRBO ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Hyung Heon Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer and Marshall H. Woodworth, Chief Officer, will present a company overview on Tuesday, September 10, at 1:30 pm ET, during the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global taking place September 9-11, 2024, in New York.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the event.

About

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. The company is currently developing DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity, and is developing DA-1241 for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). DA-1726 is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue that functions as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist. OXM is a naturally-occurring gut hormone that activates GLP1R and GCGR, thereby decreasing food intake while increasing energy expenditure, thus potentially resulting in superior body weight loss compared to selective GLP1R agonists. DA-1241 is a novel G-protein-coupled receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist that promotes the release of key gut peptides GLP-1, GIP, and PYY. In pre-clinical studies, DA-1241 demonstrated a positive effect on liver inflammation, lipid metabolism, weight loss, and glucose metabolism, reducing hepatic steatosis, hepatic inflammation, and liver fibrosis, while also improving glucose control.



Contacts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Marshall H. Woodworth

Chief Financial Officer

+1-857-299-1033

[email protected]



Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

+1-917-633-6086

[email protected]

