United Community Banks, Inc. And 21St Mortgage Corporation Close Sale Of Manufactured Housing Loan Portfolio

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, (NYSE: UCB) (“United”) announced today the August 30th closing of the sale of substantially all of its manufactured loan portfolio, totaling $318.2 million, to 21st Mortgage Corporation, a division of Clayton Homes. The business was part of the Reliant Bancorp, Inc. in January of 2022. The portfolio had been in runoff following United's decision to cease originations in the third quarter of 2023.



“Rather than continue to slowly liquidate the portfolio through normal collections, we took this opportunity to accelerate our exit from this business,” said Lynn Harton, Chairman and CEO.“21st Mortgage Corporation is the premier lender in this area with great capability to service the customers. In addition to removing a management distraction, the sale also reduces our risk profile slightly. While only 2% of loans, the portfolio represented 11% of our YTD net charge offs and 18% of our non-performing assets.” Harton continued,“After the one-time loss on the sale of the portfolio, we do not expect any ongoing effect on earnings.”

Including the approximately $11.5 million release of its associated reserve, transaction costs, and other accounting influences, United estimates an $0.18 per share impact to third quarter results. The transaction is slightly accretive to regulatory capital ratios.

Stephens Inc. served as United's exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. As of June 30, 2024, United Community Banks, Inc. had $27.1 billion in assets, 203 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary.

