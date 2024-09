Processa Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Investor And Industry Conferences During September

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANOVER, Md., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, (Nasdaq: PCSA) announces that management will be participating in the following investor and during the month of September:





H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global Conference, September 9-11, 2024, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Management will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors and will deliver a company presentation. The recorded presentation will be available on demand beginning Monday, September 9th at 7:00am Eastern time on the Investors section of Processa's website and here . European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024, September 13-17, 2024, in Barcelona. Management will be holding meetings with clinicians, researchers, industry key opinion leaders and potential partners.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Processa is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the Next Generation Chemotherapy (NGC) drugs with improved safety and efficacy. Processa's NGC drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology therapies resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of these drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. By combining its novel oncology pipeline with proven cancer-killing active molecules and its Regulatory Science Approach, Processa's strategy is to develop more effective therapy options with improved tolerability for cancer patients through an efficient regulatory path.

For more information, visit our website at .

