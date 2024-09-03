Compass Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Events

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor events during the month of September 2024.



Details are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global

Location: New York, NY

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Time: 11:00am ET

Webcast Link:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Location: New York, NY

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Time: 8:35am ET

Webcast Link:

Virtual/Replay availability: Presentations will be archived for 90 days on Compass' Events page.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. Compass's scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. The company pipeline of novel product candidates is designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. Compass plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at .

