Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder Of Ethereum And Cardano, Teams Up With Stuff.Io To Launch A Video Media Token On Cardano

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

$Charles Token for sale Sept. 4 on Stuff

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stuff , a web3 that enables creators to put video, music, and other forms of digital media on the blockchain, is launching a fungible Video Media Token, named $CHARLES, on the blockchain with Charles Hoskinson, the Co-founder of and Cardano.This marks a revolutionary change, enabling creators-such as filmmakers, musicians, podcasters, and influencers-to monetize their work by selling directly to their audiences through a fungible token. Buyers will gain true ownership of the video, made possible by Stuff's proprietary technology, DEAs (Decentralized Encrypted Assets)."We believe creators deserve fair compensation for their work," said Joshua Stone, CEO of Stuff and Book. "Musicians, filmmakers, and other creators have long faced challenges in monetizing their art through centralized platforms that license their work. By bringing media onto the blockchain, we ensure creators are fairly paid for their art, while fans gain true ownership of these assets, which can be traded globally.""We're entering a new era of media on the blockchain, one that's decentralized and resistant to manipulation by centralized platforms," said Charles Hoskinson. "When we click the buy button, it should signify true ownership of that digital asset. This is an exciting shift for both creators and consumers, paving the way for a golden era of digital media."The $CHARLES Video Media Token features a 90-minute interview with visionary Charles Hoskinson, offering an in-depth look at his journey into crypto, his firsthand experiences at Ethereum, and the creation of the Cardano blockchain.The sale of the $CHARLES Media Token is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 4th, at 5PM EST on Stuff.About StuffStuff is a rising platform that brings music, film, podcasts, and other digital media to the blockchain, enabling creators to monetize their work and engage directly with their audiences. As the sister company to Book, the global leader in decentralized eBooks and audiobooks, Stuff is at the forefront of this innovation.

Press Inquiries

Stuff

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.