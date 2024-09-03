Coachcare Recognized By Inc. 5000 As One Of The Fastest Growing Companies In US

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RPM Company Ranked #1,169 with 438% Revenue Growth Since 2020

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CoachCare, a leader in remote patient monitoring (RPM) and other virtual care management programs, has been recognized on the 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for 2024, ranking at #1,169. The company achieved a remarkable 438% revenue growth from 2020 to 2023, recently securing a $48 Million led by Integrity Growth Partners.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in America,” said Wes Haydon, CoachCare President and Co-Founder.“This honor is a testament to the hard work of CoachCare's employees, clients and partners. We look forward to continuing to grow and lead the virtual care revolution.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 highlights companies that have driven substantial revenue growth while overcoming challenges such as inflation, rising capital costs, and hiring difficulties. Collectively, this year's Inc. 5000 companies added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

About CoachCare

CoachCare, a New York-based remote patient monitoring and virtual care management company, moves healthcare providers beyond technology to a complete remote care solution addressing many healthcare specialties. Its comprehensive offering, including remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, principal care management, and behavioral health integration drives improved patient outcomes and increased provider revenue. More than 150,000 patients and hundreds of healthcare organizations benefit from CoachCare's solution. Learn more or request a platform tour here.



