With An Increasing Risk Of Data Breaches, Financial Guardians Adds Experienced Technologist To Leadership Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Financial Guardians, LLC announced the addition of Joshua Youngblood as a Partner, bringing years of experience as a enthusiast and tax expert.

NEW STANTON, PA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At an event, Guardians, LLC announced the addition of a partner to their executive leadership team. During the live event, Brad Messner, who founded Financial Guardians in 2023, announced that Joshua Youngblood had recently joined Financial Guardians as an equal partner.With an ongoing increase in phishing attacks, ransomware payouts, and data breaches, the demands of keeping a growing subscriber base informed of changes and protected from risk, the need arose for a larger leadership team. Phishing attacks are up nearly 40% and ransomware payouts increased in 2024 Q1 after a successful previous quarter of significantly reduced payouts.Youngblood is a seasoned technologist having worked over 15 years as the owner of JLY Technologies, Inc. During this time, he has worked diligently with small businesses to improve their overall infrastructure and drive efficiencies through creative technology solutions. Youngblood has also owned the Youngblood Group, LLC working with small businesses to reduce their tax burdens.Messner, founder of Financial Guardians, has nearly three decades of experience working with individuals and small business on their income tax, payroll, and bookkeeping needs as a third-generation owner of M & J Tax Service, Inc. He also has worked with regional and global corporations to secure their data and design solutions to improve their overall technology usage.“I have worked with both Brad and Josh for quite some time now, and I truly cannot think of a better duo to help improve the security of the tax and financial services industries. They both work tirelessly to ensure they stay informed and diligently try to continue educating others,” shared Matthew Metras, owner of MDM Financial Services, LLC, in Rochester, NY.With the addition of Youngblood to the leadership team, Financial Guardians announced an increase in content, including artificial intelligence and its impact and usage on financial services, technology through innovative solutions, and automation. Through these new offerings, Financial Guardians hopes to expand not only the overall usage of technology but also the usage of the right technology solutions.“Josh was the only choice that came to mind when I sat down to address the growing needs of our subscribers. He is so passionate about technology and truly brings a caring heart and direct honesty when addressing technology needs,” stated Brad Messner, Founder of Financial Guardians, LLC.Financial Guardians, LLC provides customized services assisting tax professionals, accountants, bookkeepers, payroll specialists, financial planners, and other financial services firms with their security and technology solutions. Additionally, they maintain a free monthly membership service that includes emergency alerts and warnings and Tech 101 videos and a paid membership tier with dozens of templates, education and training videos, vendor reviews, and monthly support sessions. In total, Financial Guardians, supports over 1,000 subscribers, improving the security of their firm and assisting to protect their client data.About Financial Guardians, LLC: Founded in 2023, Financial Guardians, LLC was created as a source of education and support to help enterprises in financial services protect and safeguard their data. The team of experts has come together to create videos, education, support, documents, audits, and more to ensure that our industry remains safe and that clients feel like their information is secure.

Brad D. Messner, MBA, EA

Financial Guardians, LLC

+1 7243096175

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.