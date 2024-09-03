DQE Communications Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer With Deep Pittsburgh Roots

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nikki Marsh, Newly Appointed CRO at DQE Communications

DQE Communications has appointed Nikki Marsh, a Pittsburgh native with extensive telecomunications experience, as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

PITTSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DQE Communications, a leading provider of high-performance fiber-optic networking solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Nikki Marsh as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Bringing a wealth of experience in the telecommunications and a deep connection to the Pittsburgh area, Nikki is poised to lead DQE's revenue growth strategy and expand its market presence.

Having grown up in Pittsburgh, Nikki embodies the spirit of our community and understands the unique challenges and opportunities that our market presents. A proud alumnus of Penn State University, Nikki has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and innovation throughout her career.

In her previous roles as Vice President of Sales and Revenue for the Eastern United States at Windstream and Head of UC&C, Contact Center and Capital Equipment Sales at Lumen, Nikki has successfully led teams in developing and executing revenue strategies that have significantly increased market share and profitability. Her expertise in building strong client relationships and leveraging data-driven insights will be instrumental in enhancing our revenue operations and expanding our reach.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nikki to the DQE Communications team," said Mike Sicoli, CEO of DQE Communications. "Her deep understanding of the industry, combined with her local roots and strong leadership skills, makes her an ideal fit for our organization. We look forward to the positive impact she will have on our continued growth and success."

In her new role as CRO, Nikki will oversee all revenue-generating functions, including sales, marketing, and customer service. She will be instrumental in driving DQE's strategic initiatives and ensuring that the company continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions to its clients.

"I am excited to join DQE Communications, a leader in the industry," said Nikki "Having grown up in Pittsburgh and with a strong connection to this community, I am eager to contribute to DQE's mission and help drive its future growth."

Nikki's appointment reflects DQE Communications' commitment to attracting top talent and further solidifying its position as a premier provider of networking solutions in the region.

About DQE Communications

DQE Communications is a leading provider of high-performance fiber-optic networking solutions. Serving the Pittsburgh region and beyond, DQE's extensive fiber network and innovative solutions support the connectivity needs of businesses across various industries. With a focus on reliability, speed, and security, DQE Communications is dedicated to delivering exceptional service to its clients.

