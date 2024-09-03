Victor Osimhen Accepts Shock Move To Turkish Side Galatasaray
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Thousands of Galatasaray supporters welcomed Victor Osimhen in
Istanbul, despite the late hour of 3 a.m., as he finalized his loan
move from Napoli, Azernews reports.
The move comes after he was ostracised from the Napoli team
following the signing of Romelu Lukaku
023-24 Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray on Tuesday opened
talks to sign Victor Osimhen before the closure of the summer
transfer window.
"Official negotiations have begun with the football player and
his club SSCN Napoli SPA regarding the temporary transfer of
Professional Footballer Victor James Osimhen," the yellow-red club
said in a statement.
Osimhen, 25, previously played for VfL Wolfsburg, LOSC Lille and
Napoli.
The Nigerian striker helped Napoli lift the 2022-23 Italian
top-tier title by becoming the season's top scorer with 26
goals.
MENAFN03092024000195011045ID1108630590
