Victor Osimhen Accepts Shock Move To Turkish Side Galatasaray

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Thousands of Galatasaray supporters welcomed Victor Osimhen in Istanbul, despite the late hour of 3 a.m., as he finalized his loan move from Napoli, Azernews reports.

The move comes after he was ostracised from the Napoli team following the signing of Romelu Lukaku

023-24 Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray on Tuesday opened talks to sign Victor Osimhen before the closure of the summer transfer window.

"Official negotiations have begun with the player and his club SSCN Napoli SPA regarding the temporary transfer of Professional Footballer Victor James Osimhen," the yellow-red club said in a statement.

Osimhen, 25, previously played for VfL Wolfsburg, LOSC Lille and Napoli.

The Nigerian striker helped Napoli lift the 2022-23 Italian top-tier title by becoming the season's top scorer with 26 goals.