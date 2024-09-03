Zelensky: Russian Ballistic Missile Strike In Poltava Killed 41 People And Wounded More Than 180

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Poltava, 41 people were killed and more than 180 wounded as a result of a Russian attack with two ballistic missiles.

According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on .

“I received preliminary reports on the Russian strike on Poltava . According to the information available now, two ballistic missiles. They hit the territory of an educational institution and a neighboring hospital. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. People were trapped under the rubble. Many were rescued. More than 180 people were injured. Unfortunately, there are many dead. As of now, 41 people have been reported dead. My condolences to all the families and friends,” the President said.

Source: OP

Zelensky said he had ordered a full and prompt investigation into all the circumstances of the incident.

“All necessary services are involved in the rescue operation. I am grateful to each and every person who, from the first minutes after the hit, has been helping people who are saving lives,” the head of state added.

According to the Ministry of Defense,“the Russian aggressor launched a barbaric attack on one of the city's educational institutions. According to available information, the enemy used two ballistic missiles. The time interval between the alarm and the arrival of the deadly missiles was so short that it caught people at the moment of evacuation to the bomb shelter.”

Nighttime attack on: 12-year-old girl in intensive care in serious condition

One of the institute's buildings was partially destroyed, and many people were trapped under the rubble. Thanks to the coordinated work of rescuers and medics, 25 people were rescued, 11 of whom were unblocked from the rubble. The rescuers continue their work.

The Ministry of Defense called for calm and trust only official sources of information,“any speculation on this tragedy is unacceptable.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on September 3, Russians attacked Ukraine, in particular with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied Crimea.