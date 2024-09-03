عربي


Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Cyprus' Ambassador

9/3/2024 8:02:37 AM

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Tuesday a copy of the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the State of Qatar HE Andreas Nicolaides.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the Ambassador success in his duties, assuring him of providing all support to advance bilateral relations to closer cooperation in various fields.

