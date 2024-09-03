Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Peruvian Ambassador
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Tuesday a copy of the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to the State of Qatar HE Gonzalo Voto Bernales Gatica.
HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the Ambassador success in his duties, assuring him of providing all support to advance bilateral relations to closer cooperation in various fields.
MENAFN03092024000063011010ID1108630564
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.