Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Peruvian Ambassador

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Tuesday a copy of the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to the State of Qatar HE Gonzalo Voto Bernales Gatica.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the Ambassador success in his duties, assuring him of providing all support to advance bilateral relations to closer cooperation in various fields.