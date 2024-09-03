Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Armenian Ambassador
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Tuesday with Ambassador of Armenia to the State of Qatar HE Armen Sarkissian, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.
HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs thanked HE Ambassador of Armenia for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his future duties.
