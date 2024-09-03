(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Therapeutics, Inc., a next-generation biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the of chronic inflammatory disorders, today announced the appointment of Ulrich Thienel, M.D., Ph.D., as its Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Thienel will be responsible for building and guiding Forward's clinical programs, overseeing its clinical development and operations in the US and abroad.

Continue Reading

Forward Therapeutics Welcomes Ulrich Thienel, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer

Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Ulrich to the team," commented Toufike Kanouni, Forward's CEO and co-founder. "He is a brilliant, accomplished physician-scientist who brings tremendous experience in immunology research and leadership, within both biotech and big pharma, that fits perfectly with Forward's strategy for developing next-generation therapies to treat immunological diseases. The team is excited to work with Ulrich as we propel the company forward."

Dr. Thienel looks toward an exciting new venture, commenting, "I am very excited to join Forward Therapeutics with their novel platform of oral immunomodulators that can provide a much-needed alternative to existing therapies and have the potential to provide a breakthrough for diseases that currently lack therapeutic options."

Dr. Thienel brings over 20 years of experience, spanning autoimmune, hematology, respiratory, and rare disease areas, and in companies of various sizes and focuses, including Finch Therapeutics, ReAlta Life Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. He has overseen research, development and commercialization of multiple assets, including siRNA, small molecules, and antibody and device technologies. Dr. Thienel brings extensive experience in FDA regulatory processes, including INDs, NDAs, and BLAs. He received his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from Justus-Liebig University in Giessen, Germany, where he also completed training in Internal Medicine. Dr. Thienel went on to complete specialty training in Rheumatology at Columbia University in New York City, as well as Executive Training in Sales and Marketing at Northwestern University in Chicago.

About Forward Therapeutics, Inc.



Forward Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of chronic inflammatory disorders. The company is advancing a pipeline of novel, next-generation small molecule immune therapies. In late 2023, Forward completed a Series A financing of $50 million, backed by

BVF, RA Capital, and OrbiMed. To learn more, please visit



and follow us on

LinkedIn .

Contact :

Toufike Kanouni

(561) 232-2641

[email protected]

SOURCE Forward Therapeutics