Lucid Diagnostics Signs Memorandum Of Understanding With Front Line Mobile Health

Sept. 3, 2024

("Lucid" or the "Company") a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM ), today announced the execution of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Front Line Mobile

("Front Line"), a comprehensive medical care provider for first responders. The MOU focuses on the exploration of co-marketing and collaboration opportunities to promote and expand patient access to Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA test for the early detection of esophageal precancer, particularly among firefighters. Lucid previously collaborated with Front Line to facilitate its first major directly-contracted #CheckYourFoodTube Precancer Testing Event .

"Lucid Diagnostics is committed to widespread early detection of esophageal precancer," said Shaun O'Neil , Lucid's President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are honored to have provided EsoGuard precancer testing to thousands of firefighters

across the nation. Every day they risk their lives to protect us, and Lucid is committed to protecting them in return. This partnership allows us to expand these efforts by leveraging Front Line's resources and extensive expertise caring for firefighters. We are excited to further collaborate with Front Line to increase access to esophageal precancer testing for firefighters and drive revenue through contracted high-volume testing events."

"At Front Line Mobile Health, we are deeply committed to protecting the health and safety of our nation's firefighters, who face a 62% higher risk of developing esophageal cancer," said Russell A. Burnham, APA-C , Front Line's Team Principal and Chief Executive Officer. "Lucid's EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test is a powerful tool in this endeavor, offering early detection of esophageal precancer and thereby safeguarding the well-being of these brave individuals. We look forward to expanding our partnership with Lucid and leveraging our strong relationships with fire departments to broaden access to this potentially life-saving tool."

Front Line is a veteran-owned company that specializes in providing comprehensive medical care for first responders, including fire, law enforcement, and emergency medical services. Front Line is a leading platform in public safety health and wellness and is dedicated to focusing on physical, behavioral, and operational health through patient education, disease prevention, and operational optimization.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM ). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test , performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device , represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

