Bharat Leadership Excellence Awards 2024: Celebrating Visionary Leadership In India

Bharat Leadership Excellence Awards

The Bharat Leadership Excellence Awards 2024 in New Delhi celebrated visionary leadership, honoring top professionals for their exceptional contributions.

Jessica Morgan - VP Marketing - Leadership Federation

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Bharat Leadership Excellence Awards, hosted by The Leadership Federation, took place on August 30th, 2024, at the prestigious Roseate House Hotel in Aerocity, New Delhi, India. This event was a remarkable celebration of leadership, innovation, and excellence, marking one of the most significant gatherings of India's leading professionals across various industries.

A Gathering of India's Finest:

The Bharat Leadership Excellence Awards brought together a diverse assembly of over 200 distinguished leaders, innovators, and visionaries from across India. The event aimed to honour individuals and organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and made significant contributions to their respective fields.

Recognizing Excellence and Achievement:

The Chief Guest for the event was Colonel Ajai Lal - Founder - Forward Consulting, who delivered an inspiring address, emphasizing the 4 cornerstones of leadership and its importance in driving India's growth and innovation. The event featured prominent speakers, including Mr. Soumitra Saha - Managing Director, Country Head - Lumen India, Mr. Dhruv Sharma - Fmr. Additional Private Secretary to Union Minister (Govt. of India), Colonel Ajai Lal - Founder - Forward Consulting | TEDx Speaker | Coach, Dr. Ankoor Dasguupta - Advisory Board Member | DBA (Hon) | CMO, Lt. Gen. Ashok Shivane - Former DG Mechanised Forces - Indian Army | TEDx Speaker | Leadership Coach, Ms. Deepshikha Gupta - Group CEO & MD - Stalwart World, Mr. Kunwar Singh - Regional Head HR, South Asia - APL Logistics, Mr. Parthiban Ramasamy - Director - Vertical - T-Systems ICT India, who shared insights on leadership, innovation, and the future of their industries.

Distinguished Jury Members

The award winners were selected by an esteemed panel of jury members, including Mr. Robin Joffe, Managing Director - EMEA, Africa and South Asia, Frost & Sullivan (UAE, Saudi), Mr. Harish Padmanaban, Vice President - Site Reliability Engineering, JPMorgan Chase & Co (USA), Mr. Ankur Mehra, Consultant and Author, MetaCogX (India), Mr. Mohammed Al Mashroom, Founder & CEO, Dubai Euro Group (UAE), Mrs. Suneeta Modekurty, Business Analytics, Data Science and GenAI Leader, Mr. Ramkumar Kirubanandam, Senior Domain Specialist - Telstra (Australia), Mr. Nilesh Yadav, Senior Finance Leader (USA), Mr. Prashant Kumar, Data Scientist II, BOLD (USA), Mr. Aniruddh Tiwari, Data Analytics Leader, GSSR Inc. (USA). Their expertise and insights ensured that the awards recognized the most deserving leaders in India.

List of Award Winners:

.Dr. Rajiv Modi - Lifetime Achievement Award for contribution to the Pharmaceutical Industry

.Cadila Pharmaceuticals - Best-in-class Initiatives on Gender Diversity & Inclusion in the Pharmaceutical Industry in India

.Aakash Sharma - Emerging Business Leader

.Sweta Singh - Financial Literacy Educator of the Year

.Raheman Sayyad - Supply Chain Innovation Award

.VSLS GLOBAL LOGISTICS SERVICES PVT LTD - Customer Satisfaction through Supply Chain

.Basappa Manappa - Excellence in financial operations & management

.Rohim Uddin - AI Entrepreneur of the Year

.HyTechPro - IT Leader in Digital Transformation

.Neeraj Garg - IT Visionary of the Year

.Gaurav Shah - Excellence in Software Engineering and Renewable Energy

.Divyashikha Gupta - Leadership Excellence Award

.Stalwart Sales Pvt Ltd - A Stalwart World Company - Innovation, ROI & Business Impact Award

.Soumitra Saha - Visionary Leader of the Year

.Parthiban Ramasamy - Strategic Business IT Leader

.Rabindra Karna - Excellence in Corporate Leadership

.Innovatrix Wireless Pvt Ltd - Emerging Telecom Company Of The Year

.Ajay Kumar Mohanty - Sustainable Leadership Award

.Thameem Ansari A - Operational Transformation Leader

.Navtej Paul Singh - Excellence in Data Quality Management

.GSPANN Technologies - Outstanding IT Solutions Provider

.Lumen Technologies - Technology Leadership Award

.Rakhee Agrawal - HR Leadership Award

.Colonel Ajai Lal - Transformational Leadership Coach and Mentor of the Year

.Softwin Logic Studio - Best ERP Solution Provider - Recognizing excellence in developing and delivering ERP solutions

.Rupesh kotwal - Excellence in Information Technology Award

.Arindam Chakrabarti - Marketing Excellence in Sustainability and Steel Strategy

.APL Logistics (India) Pvt. Ltd - Leading Logistics Company of the Year

.Kunwar Singh - HR Leadership Award

.Minal Gupta - Young Achiever of The Year

.Amit Pandey - Growth Leader of The Year

.Upspir - Best New EdTech Company of The Year

.Gunjan Punjabi - Inspirational Leadership of The Year

.Dr. Ankoor Dasguupta - Global Coaching Influence of the Year- Leadership & Communication

.Omkar BN - HR Leadership Award

.Manish Balani - Influencer Impact Award

.Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited - Best Innovation in VOIP Technology

.LT General Ashok Bhim Shivane - Lifetime Achievement in Military Strategic Leadership and Nation Building

.Vivek Sharma - Excellence in Multi-Industry Leadership

.NEELAKAMAL MOHAPATRA - CTO OF THE YEAR

.Dr. Prof Dilip Nandkeolyar - Strategic Visionary Award

.IMM Business School - Academic Leadership Award

.Manjul Mantri - Emerging Young Leader of The Year

.RG Stone Urology & Laparoscopy Hospital - Best Urology & Minimally Invasive Surgery Hospital

.VMC Management Consulting Pvt. Ltd (Vision 360) - Top Consulting Firm in SDG and Circular Economy Advisory

.Sanchita Gairola - Sustainability Leadership Award

.Pawan Malhotra - India's Textile Visionary of the Year - COO Excellence

.Anil Srivastava - Healthcare Industry Leadership Award

.Ramanjeet Mohanty - Strategic Visionary Award

.Tejaswee Tripathy - Top HR Leader of the Year

.Pavani Mandiram - Laureate in L&D

.Thirupathi Bandham - Laureate In HR

.Siemal Preet Singh - Laureate In IT

.Shivani Narang - Laureate In Marketing

.Devya Patney - Laureate In HR

.Rahul Singh - Laureate In HR

.Dr Sanjeevv Khanna - Laureate in Learning and Development

.Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd - Excellence in Heavy Lifting and Cranes

.Ekaga Futuristics Private Limited - Leadership in Global Market Expansion

.Dr. Rajesh Mohan Rai - Mentor of The Year

