Carisma Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc . (Nasdaq: CARM ) ("Carisma" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that

Steven Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Baird 2024 Global Healthcare



Tuesday, September 10 at 12:50 PM ET New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Conference



Wednesday, September 11 at 1:30 PM ET New York, NY

Chardan's 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference



Monday, September 30 at 4:00 PM ET New York, NY

The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa



Monday, October 7 at 9:30 AM MST Phoenix, AZ

Live webcasts will be available on the Company's Investor Events webpage. A replay of the webcasts, when available, will be archived for a limited time following the event.

About Carisma

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing our proprietary macrophage and monocyte cell engineering platform to develop transformative immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. We have created a comprehensive, differentiated proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages and monocytes, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune response. Carisma is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit .

