Elevation Oncology To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference
BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV ), an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Joseph J. Ferra, Chief Executive Officer of Elevation Oncology, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global investment conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 11:30 am ET.
About Elevation Oncology, Inc.
Elevation Oncology is an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. We are leveraging our antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) expertise to advance a novel pipeline, initially targeting two clinically validated targets in oncology, Claudin 18.2 and HER3. Our lead candidate, EO-3021, is a potential best-in-class ADC designed to target Claudin 18.2 and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial (NCT05980416 ) in patients with advanced, unresectable or metastatic solid tumors likely to express Claudin 18.2 including gastric, gastroesophageal junction, pancreatic or esophageal cancers. Additionally, we expect to nominate a development candidate for our second program, a HER3-targeting ADC for the treatment of patients with solid tumors that overexpress HER3, in 2024. For more information, visit .
