Opthea To Participate In H.C. Wainwright 26Th Global Investment Conference And Cantor 2024 Global Healthcare Conference
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELBOURNE, Australia and PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX/NASDAQ: OPT,“Opthea”, the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), today announced that management will present and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the following two investor conferences in September 2024:
| H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global investment conference
| Presentation:
| Monday, September 9, 2024, 7:00 AM ET
| Presenter:
| Frederic Guerard, PharmD, CEO
| The webcast will be accessible via the link:
|
|
| Cantor 2024 Global Healthcare Conference
| Presentation:
| Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 8:35 AM ET
| Presenter:
| Frederic Guerard, PharmD, CEO
| The webcast will be accessible via the link:
://wsw.com/webcast/cantor22/opt/1938033 ,
|
|
The webcasts of both presentations can also be accessed under“Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, .
About Opthea
Opthea (ASX/NASDAQ:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to address the unmet need in the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).
Opthea's lead product candidate, sozinibercept, is being evaluated in two fully enrolled pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials (COAST, NCT04757636, and ShORe, NCT04757610) for use in combination with standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to improve overall efficacy and deliver superior vision gains compared to standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A agents.
To learn more, visit our website at and follow us on X and LinkedIn.
Authorized for release to ASX by Frederic Guerard, CEO
Investor Inquiries
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Email: ...
Phone: 617-430-7579
Media Inquiries
Silvana Guerci-Lena
NorthStream Global Partners
Email: ...
Tel: +61 (0) 3 9826 0399, Email: ... Web:
