Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Set For Robust Growth, Projected To Reach USD 2,131.2 Million By 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc. Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) is poised for significant growth over the next decade, driven by increasing demand in the polyester and packaging industries. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034, the market is expected to grow from USD 1,202.5 million in 2024 to USD 2,131.2 million by 2034. NEWARK, Del, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dimethyl terephthalate (DMT) market is a key intermediate in the production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is widely used in the manufacturing of plastic bottles, films, and fibers. The versatility and importance of DMT in producing high-quality polyester resins and fibers make it a critical component in various industries, including packaging, textiles, and automotive.

Over the past few years, the demand for DMT has been bolstered by the growing need for sustainable packaging solutions and the expansion of the global textile industry. As consumers and businesses increasingly prioritize sustainability, the shift towards recyclable and eco-friendly materials has created a favorable environment for the DMT market. Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Value and Growth Projections: The dimethyl terephthalate market value is forecasted to witness substantial growth in the coming years. In 2024, the market is estimated to be valued at USD 1,202.5 million. With a steady CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period, the market is projected to reach USD 2,131.2 million by 2034. This growth trajectory is indicative of the increasing adoption of DMT in various applications, particularly in the production of PET. The market's expansion is also attributed to advancements in manufacturing technologies, which have enhanced the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of DMT production. As a result, manufacturers are better positioned to meet the rising demand from end-use industries, further driving the market's growth. Market Value of Dimethyl Terephthalate by Country:

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 China 7.2% South Africa 6.8% South Korea 6.5% India 6.3% Türkiye 6.3%





"The Dimethyl Terephthalate market is set to experience steady growth over the next decade, driven by increasing demand in the packaging and textile industries. However, manufacturers must navigate challenges such as raw material price volatility and stringent environmental regulations to capitalize on the market's potential," says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Prominent Drivers of the Dimethyl Terephthalate Market:

Several factors are contributing to the robust growth of the Dimethyl Terephthalate market:

The global demand for PET products, particularly in the packaging industry, is one of the primary drivers of the DMT market. PET's recyclability and its application in producing lightweight, durable packaging solutions make it a preferred material among manufacturers.The expansion of the global textile industry, coupled with the increasing demand for polyester fibers, is driving the need for DMT. Polyester fibers, which are derived from DMT, are extensively used in clothing, home textiles, and industrial fabrics, further fueling the market's growth.The shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly materials is significantly impacting the DMT market. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, the demand for recyclable and sustainable materials like PET, which is produced using DMT, is on the rise.Innovations in production technologies have improved the efficiency of DMT manufacturing processes. These advancements have reduced production costs and increased output, enabling manufacturers to cater to the growing demand from various end-use industries.

Challenges Faced by the Dimethyl Terephthalate Market:

Despite its positive growth outlook, the Dimethyl Terephthalate market faces several challenges:

The prices of raw materials used in DMT production, such as paraxylene and methanol, are subject to fluctuations. These price volatilities can impact the overall production costs and profit margins for DMT manufacturers.Stringent environmental regulations concerning the production and disposal of chemical intermediates pose a challenge for the DMT market. Manufacturers are required to comply with these regulations, which may increase production costs and limit market expansion.The DMT market faces competition from alternative materials, such as bio-based polymers, which are gaining popularity due to their environmentally friendly properties. This competition may affect the market share of DMT in certain applications.









Competition Outlook:

Leading dimethyl terephthalate manufacturers are adopting strategic tactics to maintain supremacy. These players are spending on research and development activities to improve product quality, efficiency, and sustainability.

Leading Dimethyl Terephthalate Brands



Eastman Chemical Company

Connect Chemicals

OAO Mogilevkhimvolokno

Fiber Intermediate Product Company

TCI Chemicals

Tejin Ltd

SK Petrochemical Co.

Sarna Chemicals Pvt Ltd

Merck KGaA

Kanto Chemicals

Kishida Chemicals

Indian Oil (Bongaigaon Refinery)

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd Oxxynova

Key Segments of Market Report

By Form:

Based on form, the industry is bifurcated into solid and liquid.

By Application:

The industry is segmented into polyethylene terephthalate and polybutylene terephthalate by application.

By End-use:

In terms of end-use, the industry is segregated into textile and fiber, packaging, consumer electronics, and others.

By Region:

Information about key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa is given.

About the Chemical & Material Division at Future Market Insights

The chemical & material team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Le marché mondial du téréphtalate de diméthyle (DMT) est un intermédiaire clé dans la production de polyéthylène téréphtalate (PET), qui est largement utilisé dans la fabrication de bouteilles, de films et de fibres en plastique. La polyvalence et l'importance du DMT dans la production de résines et de fibres de polyester de haute qualité en font un composant essentiel dans diverses industries, notamment l'emballage, le textile et l'automobile.

Au cours des dernières années, la demande de DMT a été renforcée par le besoin croissant de solutions d'emballage durables et l'expansion de l'industrie textile mondiale. Alors que les consommateurs et les entreprises accordent de plus en plus la priorité à la durabilité, l'évolution vers des matériaux recyclables et respectueux de l'environnement a créé un environnement favorable pour le marché du DMT.

Valeur du marché du téréphtalate de diméthyle et projections de croissance :

La valeur du marché du téréphtalate de diméthyle devrait connaître une croissance substantielle dans les années à venir. En 2024, le marché est estimé à 1 202,5 ​​millions USD. Avec un TCAC stable de 5,9 % sur la période de prévision, le marché devrait atteindre 2 131,2 millions USD d'ici 2034. Cette trajectoire de croissance est révélatrice de l'adoption croissante du DMT dans diverses applications, notamment dans la production de PET.

L'expansion du marché est également attribuée aux progrès des technologies de fabrication, qui ont amélioré l'efficacité et la rentabilité de la production de DMT. En conséquence, les fabricants sont mieux placés pour répondre à la demande croissante des industries d'utilisation finale, ce qui stimule encore davantage la croissance du marché.

(( Le marché du téréphtalate de diméthyle devrait connaître une croissance constante au cours de la prochaine décennie, stimulée par la demande croissante des industries de l'emballage et du textile. Cependant, les fabricants doivent relever des défis tels que la volatilité des prix des matières premières et les réglementations environnementales strictes pour capitaliser sur le potentiel du marché )), déclare Nikhil Kaitwade, vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI)

Principaux moteurs du marché du téréphtalate de diméthyle :

Plusieurs facteurs contribuent à la forte croissance du marché du téréphtalate de diméthyle :

1. Demande croissante de produits PET : La demande mondiale de produits PET, en particulier dans l'industrie de l'emballage, est l'un des principaux moteurs du marché du DMT. La recyclabilité du PET et son application dans la production de solutions d'emballage légères et durables en font un matériau privilégié par les fabricants.

2. Croissance de l'industrie textile : L'expansion de l'industrie textile mondiale, associée à la demande croissante de fibres de polyester, entraîne le besoin de DMT. Les fibres de polyester, dérivées du DMT, sont largement utilisées dans les vêtements, les textiles de maison et les tissus industriels, alimentant encore davantage la croissance du marché.

3. Tendances en matière de durabilité : L'évolution vers des matériaux durables et respectueux de l'environnement a un impact significatif sur le marché du DMT. Les consommateurs devenant de plus en plus soucieux de l'environnement, la demande de matériaux recyclables et durables comme le PET, qui est produit à l'aide du DMT, est en hausse.

4. Progrès technologiques : Les innovations dans les technologies de production ont amélioré l'efficacité des processus de fabrication du DMT. Ces avancées ont réduit les coûts de production et augmenté la production, permettant aux fabricants de répondre à la demande croissante de diverses industries d'utilisation finale.

Défis rencontrés par le marché du téréphtalate de diméthyle :

Malgré ses perspectives de croissance positives, le marché du téréphtalate de diméthyle est confronté à plusieurs défis :

1. Prix volatils des matières premières : Les prix des matières premières utilisées dans la production de DMT, telles que le paraxylène et le méthanol, sont sujets à des fluctuations. Ces volatilités de prix peuvent avoir un impact sur les coûts de production globaux et les marges bénéficiaires des fabricants de DMT.

2. Réglementations environnementales : Les réglementations environnementales strictes concernant la production et l'élimination des intermédiaires chimiques constituent un défi pour le marché du DMT. Les fabricants sont tenus de se conformer à ces réglementations, ce qui peut augmenter les coûts de production et limiter l'expansion du marché.

3. Concurrence des matériaux alternatifs : Le marché du DMT est confronté à la concurrence de matériaux alternatifs, tels que les polymères biosourcés, qui gagnent en popularité en raison de leurs propriétés respectueuses de l'environnement. Cette concurrence peut affecter la part de marché du DMT dans certaines applications.

Perspectives de concurrence :

Les principaux fabricants de téréphtalate de diméthyle adoptent des tactiques stratégiques pour maintenir leur suprématie. Ces acteurs dépensent de l'argent dans des activités de recherche et développement pour améliorer la qualité, l'efficacité et la durabilité des produits.

Principales marques de téréphtalate de diméthyle

. Eastman Chemical Company

. Connect Chemicals

. OAO Mogilevkhimvolokno

. Fiber Intermediate Product Company

. TCI Chemicals

. Tejin Ltd

. SK Petrochemical Co.

. Sarna Chemicals Pvt Ltd

. Merck KGaA

. Kanto Chemicals

. Kishida Chemicals

. Indian Oil (raffinerie de Bongaigaon)

. Haihang Industry Co. Ltd

. Oxxynova

Rapport sur les segments clés du marché

Par forme :

Selon la forme, l'industrie est divisée en solide et liquide.

Par application :

L'industrie est segmentée en polyéthylène téréphtalate et polybutylène téréphtalate par application.

Par utilisation finale :

En termes d'utilisation finale, l'industrie est divisée en textile et fibre, emballage, électronique grand public et autres.

Par région :

Des informations sur les principaux pays d'Amérique du Nord, d'Amérique latine, d'Europe occidentale, d'Europe de l'Est, d'Asie de l'Est, d'Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, ainsi que du Moyen-Orient et d'Afrique sont fournies.

