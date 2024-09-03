RIA Expands Market Presence With Strategic Acquisition Of Simpson Investment Counsel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) candidly, it was not even close in terms of who I thought would be the best fit for my clients” - Alan C. SimpsonWALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pension & Wealth Management Advisors (“PWMA”) is pleased to announce the successful of Simpson Counsel, a Lexington, MA based advisory firm. The company is a well-respected name in the advisory and is known for its commitment to investment and client service excellence.



Alan C. Simpson, President of Simpson Investment Counsel, worked with an M&A advisor to conduct a nationwide search for the most suitable firm to work with his clients upon his retirement. According to Mr. Simpson“there was a substantial amount of interest in our firm and a broad range of potential acquirers.” He chose PWMA for the strong alignment of values, commitment, and investment expertise. Simpson added that“candidly, it was not even close in terms of who I thought would be the best fit for my clients” and that the integration has gone“exceptionally well”.



The acquisition closely aligns with PWMA's strategic vision of providing comprehensive, high quality investment management and advisory services to small business owners, professionals, and their families.“We are excited to welcome Alan and his clients to our firm” said George P. Webb, Chief Executive Officer of PWMA.“Alan's expertise and client-first approach align perfectly with our values, and we are confident that we will continue to deliver the exceptional financial advice and solutions that he has provided to clients over the years.”



The acquisition further enhances PWMA's reputation as a preferred succession partner for boutique advisory firms. PWMA is an independent firm and intends to remain so for the long term. Webb added that“our goal is to be one of the best firms in the industry, not the largest,” and that they do not rely on outside capital to grow the firm.“We understand and respect the value of Private Equity for investors; however, it is very rarely beneficial for the end clients.” He added that“we think that experienced advisors understand the value of a strong independent as a succession partner for their clients.”



PWMA's assets have grown significantly over the last several years, primarily through referrals, however, Webb said that firm is selectively open to additional acquisitions. The firm is an attractive partner for advisors who are seeking a high-quality firm with proven track record in successfully planning, managing and executing thoughtful retirement transitions.



About Pension & Wealth Management Services:



Pension & Wealth Management Advisors is a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. PWMA provides advisory expertise in Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Institutional Advisory services to help clients optimize their investment opportunities. Learn more at pensionwealth.



About Simpson Investment Counsel:



Simpson Investment Counsel is a boutique investment advisory firm known for its personalized approach to wealth management. With a history of delivering tailored investment solutions and a commitment to client satisfaction, Simpson Investment Counsel has built trusted relationships with clients since 1995.

