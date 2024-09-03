JCS Solutions Engages Federal Digital Transformation Executive Carter Raines As First Chief Growth Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former ServiceNow leader tapped to expand company's reach and drive sustained growth



FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JCS Solutions LLC , a fast-growing services company, announced that Carter Raines , a federal digital transformation executive, has joined the company as its first Chief Growth Officer. Raines brings more than 25 years of success driving strategic growth initiatives and guiding technical solutions that solve the complex problems of federal, state, local and tribal organizations. Prior to JCS, Raines held a number of executive positions, where he led the enablement of mission critical applications across the customer enterprise.

“As we continue along a steep growth trajectory, JCS is expanding our leadership team and preparing our company for a bold and bright future,” said Raji Bezwada , CEO of JCS.“We are delighted that Carter will bring his visionary leadership to our talented team and share his deep understanding of the mission to support our valued customers.”

Raines is widely recognized for his success across various sectors with digital innovation and a proven track record of driving growth. His history of success includes numerous strategic, highly visible federal implementations that reflect a deep understanding of customer mission and priorities. Before ServiceNow, Raines served in leadership roles at The MIL Corporation and led strategic programs at the U.S. General Services Administration and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

“JCS is an innovative solutions and services provider in digital transformation, cloud, and cybersecurity, supporting federal customers to minimize insider threat and strengthen their cyber resilience,” said Raines.“I look forward to introducing new federal customers to the JCS experts and guiding innovative solutions to their complex challenges.”

Raines earned a BS in Computer Science from West Virginia University.

About JCS Solutions

JCS is a premier federal technology services firm specializing in innovative digital transformation, cloud, cybersecurity, and threat mitigation solutions that elevate and secure customer missions. The company is recognized for its deep expertise, technology partnerships, top workplace, and mature operations. It is rated Level 3 for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC and holds ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 20000-1 and ISO/IEC 27000-1 certifications. The 8(a) WOSB is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. jcssolutions.com

