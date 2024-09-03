Karyopharm To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI ), a commercial-stage Pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that the Company's senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences in September:
H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global investment Conference
Format: Podium presentation
Date:
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Time:
9:00 a.m. ET
Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat
Date:
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Time:
10:50 a.m. ET
A live webcast of these events, along with accompanying slides, can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, , and will be available for replay following the event.
About Karyopharm Therapeutics
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI ) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company whose dedication to pioneering novel cancer therapies is fueled by a belief in the extraordinary strength and courage of patients with cancer. Since its founding, Karyopharm has been an industry leader in oral compounds that address nuclear export dysregulation, a fundamental mechanism of oncogenesis. Karyopharm's lead compound and firstinclass, oral exportin 1 (XPO1) inhibitor, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. and marketed by the Company in three oncology indications. It has also received regulatory approvals in various indications in a growing number of exU.S. territories and countries, including Europe and the United Kingdom (as NEXPOVIO®) and China. Karyopharm has a focused pipeline targeting indications in multiple high unmet need cancers, including in multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer, myelofibrosis, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit , and follow us on LinkedIn and on X at @Karyopharm.
XPOVIO® and NEXPOVIO® are registered trademarks of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Any other trademarks referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.
SOURCE Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.
MENAFN03092024003732001241ID1108630433
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.