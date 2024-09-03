Fortis Solutions Group Announces Carlos Tapias As CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Solutions Group LLC ("Fortis"), a leading provider of high impact printed packaging solutions and a portfolio company of funds managed by Harvest Partners, LP, today announced the appointment of Carlos Tapias as its next Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Tapias is a highly regarded packaging executive who has more than 20 years of experience with both US and international companies. Previously the Vice President and General Manager of Tekniplex's North America Fresh Food business, Mr. Tapias spearheaded the integration of Grupo Phoenix, acquired in 2021, where he had served as CEO of its US operations. He began his career at Grupo Phoenix as a Sales Manager in 2001 and rose to become CEO of its Latin America operations. Mr. Tapias has a Bachelor of Science in engineering from the Colombia Naval Academy, a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering from the University of Miami and an Executive Business Administration degree from the Universidad De La Sabana in Colombia.

After fourteen years as CEO of Fortis, John O. Wynne, Jr. will become Chairman of the Board of Directors as part of the planned transition and continue to lead the company's merger and acquisition activities. "I am very appreciative of the wonderful team at Fortis," said Mr. Wynne. "I never envisioned that we would grow from a single site with a single product line to a leading North American provider of packaging solutions. I would also like to thank Harvest Partners for their support with this transition during their investment. Carlos is an outstanding leader who will take Fortis to even greater heights, and I look forward to supporting the entire Fortis team in my new role."

Mr. Tapias said, "I am honored and excited to join the Fortis team. This transition represents a pivotal moment for the company as we strive to deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders, and to build the next chapter of our story together."

Jim Mitchel, Partner at Harvest Partners commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Carlos to the Fortis team. His extensive experience and proven track record as a sales and operations leader in the packaging industry gives us great confidence in his ability to lead Fortis into the future."

Fortis currently has over 1,300 employees across twenty manufacturing sites in the US and Canada.

