Reins Selects Ripley PR As Agency Of Record

Reins , a pioneering firm dedicated to empowering small businesses through modern equity solutions, has named Ripley PR , a global firm specializing in B2B technology, as its public relations agency of record.

Reins chose Ripley PR based on the internationally recognized agency's proven record of success with innovative technology companies serving small and enterprise-level businesses in the skilled trades, residential and commercial services, automotive and franchising.

"We've seen the impact Ripley PR has had on other companies and had immediate trust in their expertise and experience," said Chris Buttenham, co-founder of Reins. "Partnering with them helps us establish brand awareness and authority for our unique technology-driven custom equity incentives programs such as the Modern Agreement for Rewards & Equity (MARE). They understand our mission and the needs of our customers, so we know we'll be connecting with business owners who will benefit from our solutions and help us grow."

Reins' personalized plans and advanced software empower small business owners to give employees a stake in the business through owner-like benefits or profit-sharing initiatives. Implementing an equity and profit-sharing program through the MARE not only incentivizes key employees but also paves the way for smooth succession planning. By offering a stake in the company's success, employees are more deeply invested in the long-term growth and stability of the company.

"Reins has developed an innovative strategy for the long-term retention of key employees, addressing an ongoing critical need for companies in a variety of industries," said Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Ripley PR. "With Reins' solutions, business owners can incentivize long-term retention of key employees while empowering team members with merit-based benefits such as phantom stock and profit-sharing plans. We're proud to be helping them thrive and grow by delivering this ground-breaking solution to small business owners."

Ripley founded Ripley PR in 2013 with a focus on providing public relations for the skilled trades, manufacturing, B2B tech startups and franchising industries. Her book, "NEXT LEVEL NOW: PR Secrets to Drive Explosive Growth for Your Home Service Business," is toolkit of ideas for home service business owners. Ripley PR was recently recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best PR Agencies for 2024 and Agency of the Year for the Southeast by the Prestige Awards.

About Reins

Reins is an innovative platform that empowers small businesses to retain key employees effectively by offering owner-like benefits that incentivize employees to contribute to the long-term success of the business. Founded in 2023, Reins' mission is to help small businesses remain productive and growing. Reins' proprietary solution, the Modern Agreement for Rewards and Equity (MARE) program was built by attorneys and is customizable to meet each business owner's needs. Every plan is legally binding and regularly monitored for legislative and regulatory changes. Using the MARE program, business owners can create and execute the documents within minutes. For more information about Reins and the MARE program, please visit .

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, manufacturing, BRB and franchising. Ripley PR was recently recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best PR Agencies for 2024 and has made Entrepreneur

magazine's annual list of Best PR Agencies for Franchises for six consecutive years. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including award recognition, crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business acumen and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $508 million network of more than 1,100 communication professionals in more than 100 markets globally. For more information, visit or call 865-977-1973.

