Otis CEO To Speak At Morgan Stanley Conference
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
FARMINGTON, Conn., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS ) Chair, CEO & President Judy Marks will participate in a fireside chat at the 12th annual Laguna conference hosted by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at 2:35 p.m. PT (5:35 p.m. ET). The presentation will be broadcast live at .
About Otis
Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2.3 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.3 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 71,000 people strong, including 42,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit
and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.
|
Media
Contact:
|
Investor Relations Contact:
|
Katy Padgett
|
Michael Rednor
|
+1-860-674-3047
|
+1-860-676-6011
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation
MENAFN03092024003732001241ID1108630420
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.