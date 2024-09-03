Digital Health Market To Reach $1,924.95 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 23.05% CAGR: The Brainy Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The comprehensive utilization of digital services and technological advancement propel the digital health growth. Newark, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital health market was valued at USD 241.88 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.05% from 2024 to 2033. By 2033, the market is expected to reach USD 1,924.95 billion. Digital health market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by technological advancements, changing patient expectations, and the global push for more efficient healthcare systems. This report delves into the intricacies of this dynamic market, exploring its segments, challenges, and the myriad opportunities it presents for investors and industry players alike.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 23.05% 2033 Value Projection USD 1,924.95 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 241.88 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 237 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Component, Technology, Delivery Mode, End-User Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Digital Health Market Growth Drivers The increasing demand for mobile health apps

The component segment is divided into hardware, software, and services. The software segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 39.2% in 2023. This growth is attributed to the growing funding options. The technology segment is divided into telehealthcare, mhealth, digital health systems, and healthcare analytics. In 2023, the mhealth segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34.4% and market revenue of USD 83.21 billion. This growth is attributed to the rising adoption of connected devices and mHealth apps. The delivery mode segment is divided into cloud-based and on-premise. In 2023, the cloud-based segment dominated the market, accounting for around 57.2% of global revenue. This growth is attributed to the increasing cloud deployment in the healthcare industry. The end-user segment is divided into healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical companies. In 2022, the healthcare providers segment dominated the market, accounting for around 38.3% of global revenue. This growth is attributed to the increasing improvements in network infrastructure & rising network coverage.



Market Segmentation



By Component



1. Hardware: The backbone of digital health

o Wearable devices

o Telemedicine equipment

o IoT-enabled medical devices



2. Software: The brains behind the operation



o Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems

o Health apps

o AI and machine learning platforms



3. Services: The human touch in digital health



o Telemedicine consultations

o Data analytics services

o Implementation and training



By Technology



1. Telehealthcare: Bringing healthcare to your living room

2. mHealth: Your health companion in your pocket

3. Digital Health Systems: Streamlining healthcare operations

4. Healthcare Analytics: Turning data into actionable insights



By Delivery Mode



1. Cloud-Based: Scalable, flexible, and accessible from anywhere

2. On-Premise: For those who prefer control and customization



By End-User



1. Healthcare Payers: Insurers embracing digital for efficiency

2. Healthcare Providers: Hospitals and clinics going digital

3. Pharmaceutical Companies: Leveraging data for drug development

4. Patients: Empowered by digital health tools



Geographic Focus



Our analysis spans key regions:



. North America: Leading the charge in digital health adoption

. Europe: Balancing innovation with stringent regulations

. Asia-Pacific: A hotbed of digital health startups and innovations

. Global Overview: Emerging trends and cross-border opportunities



The growing penetration of smartphones and numerous smartphone applications related to health and fitness globally propel the digital health market's growth. Further, the increasing popularity of technologically advanced promotions and advertisements, particularly in the hospitality & retail sectors, is helping to stimulate the growth of the digital health market. In addition, the increasing demand for efficient remote patient management also boosts market growth.



Key players operating in the global digital health market are:



. Apple Inc.

. Cerner Corporation

. Epic Systems Corporation

. McKesson Corporation

. Allscripts

. QSI Management, LLC

. Telefonica S.A.

. Airstrip Technologies

. HiMS

. Google, Inc

. Vodafone Group

. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

. MQure

. CISCO Systems, Inc

. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc

. IBM Corporation

. Vocera Communications

. Softserve



Market Challenges



The path to digital health nirvana is not without its hurdles:



1. Data Privacy Concerns: In an age of data breaches, how do we keep sensitive health information safe?

2. Interoperability Issues: Can we create a universal language for health data?

3. Regulatory Hurdles: Navigating the complex web of healthcare regulations

4. Adoption Resistance: Overcoming the "we've always done it this way" mentality



Investment Opportunities



For the savvy investor, digital health offers a goldmine of opportunities:



. Telemedicine Platforms: The future of healthcare delivery

. AI in Healthcare: From diagnosis to drug discovery

. Wearable Tech: The next frontier in preventive healthcare

. Digital Therapeutics: Software as a medical treatment



